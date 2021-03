ATHENS – The results are in for Ironbull’s Last Hurrah snowshoe and fat tire bike event.

Athletes competed in a variety of events March 7 at Erbach Park in the village of Athens, including a 12K and 20K fat tire bike race, 6K and 12K snowshoe race, and 6K untimed snowshoe hike.

Visit https://www.ironbull.org/results-and-pictures-2021-last-hurrah for results.

