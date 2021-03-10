WAUSAU – Backstories are in the spotlight this spring with artwork from the Woodson Art Museum’s collection in “Beyond Artworks: Artists & Their Stories,” on view through June 6.

“Beyond Artworks” shares stories of artists, their inspiration and how artworks were acquired by the museum for preservation and interpretation via varied exhibitions.

Discover the tale and trace the trail that led to the acquisition of a rare oil painting and a hand-colored aquatint by John James Audubon. Experience artworks by three generations of Wyeth painters, N.C., Andrew, and Jamie, comparing and contrasting their distinct styles and gaining insights into their inspiration and work.

The hows and whys behind artists’ inspiration are peppered throughout “Beyond Artworks.” Describing his acrylic painting of shorebirds, “Pacific,” for example, Robert Bateman wrote: “During stressful times, I find it helpful to close my eyes, breathe deeply, and picture a pleasant, peaceful place. . . . In my vision, it’s a calm, sunny day with just the whisper of little wavelets as they touch the sand. Instead of a focal point to distract from a more meditative state, there is only a slight scattering of marine life and just the hint of bird life . . . unidentified shorebirds.”

For more information, visit www.lywam.org, email the museum at info@lywam.org or call 715-845-7010.

The Museum reopened to all Feb. 6 after a proactive closure during the region’s coronavirus surge. All safety measures remain in place: mask wearing, physical distancing, and sanitizing; learn more here. Before visiting, always admission free, please check www.lywam.org for any updates.

