WAUSAU – Wausau School District staff members can begin scheduling appointments with Aspirus this week to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the district announced today.

The vaccinations will be given off-site, at Aspirus, and scheduling of vaccinations should be conducted as follows to eliminate overwhelming the Aspirus system:

All high school staff members can start calling today, March 10, to make their appointments. All middle school staff can start calling March 15. All elementary school staff can start calling March 17. All district level building and staff can start calling on March 19. (This category includes Longfellow Administration Center, the Maintenance Operations Building, School Forest and substitutes.

Round one vaccine distribution is expected to occur over the next three weeks.

