STEVENS POINT – The Stevens Point community will celebrate 51 years of trivia with the UFO-themed Raid on Trivia 51 to be held April 16-18 on WWSP-90 FM, the student-run campus radio station at UW-Stevens Point.

WWSP canceled its spring 2020 contest because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams can gather virtually or in-person and register through the trivia website starting March 15. The contest begins at 6 p.m. April 16 and gives players a break from midnight to 8 a.m. April 16 and April 17. Teams answer eight questions an hour for 38 hours throughout the weekend. Teams submit answers online through a website moderated by 90FM staff.

Proceeds from registration and online merchandise sales (starting March 15) directly support the nonprofit student-run radio station.

“We’re grateful for all the support from our Trivia players over the years. We’re so excited to bring them their favorite weekend of the year,” said trivia contest coordinator Jim “The Oz” Oliva in a news release.

Trivia was established in 1968, and the money raised through the contest keeps the station running.

For the Trivia 51 newsletter, registration and merchandise, visit www.90fmtrivia.org.

