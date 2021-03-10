Dear editor,

Wisconsin is long overdue to have a state history museum with the space and technology to properly share the stories of our amazing state. I urge others to join me in supporting the Wisconsin Historical Society’s plan to build it.

I have lived or done business in all regions of Wisconsin and have seen the positive effects of the Society. Founded in 1846, the Society knows our history. It has the collections and expertise to share our stories like nobody else, and a modern museum offers the platform to elevate and amplify them like never before.

Our people, small businesses, manufacturers and rural communities are the backbone of our state and have been essential to our global success. As a former cranberry grower and community banker, sharing these stories is especially important to me and I trust the Society to tell them. The new museum will introduce our stories to new audiences, encouraging them to visit our communities.

Most excitingly, thanks to new digital distance learning technology, people in all 72 counties, including students in our classrooms, will be able to connect with the museum and engage with others across Wisconsin. This means that, while the museum may be in Madison, we will all benefit from it, even if we can’t visit in person. This is a game-changer. It will be a museum for everyone, everywhere.

We’re incredibly fortunate to have the nation’s best state historical society here in Wisconsin. We deserve a state history museum that is the best, too.

Linda Prehn of Wausau

