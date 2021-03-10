Dear editor,

Local government is about serving one’s friends and neighbors. I am very fond of saying that there is no Republican or Democratic way to take out the trash or pave the roads. Partisan politics is not a consideration. Many of the battles in Washington, D.C., or Madison don’t reach the village of Weston.

In the last two years, I have been a strong ally of law enforcement. Everest Metro PD has shown themselves to be the envy of nearly every municipality in the state of Wisconsin. I’ve taken the time to get to know many of them on a personal level and gone on ride-alongs with them to better understand their daily challenges.

We face many challenges in Weston, especially in the world of policing. Hard drugs and human trafficking have made their way here. Despite the best efforts of Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Everest Metro PD, Rothschild PD and Wausau PD, these social ills can only be kept under control, never fully eradicated. That’s just human nature.

I am proud that local law enforcement leaders recognize me as an ally. Sheriff Parks has endorsed me, recognizing that my support for additional police officers helps all municipalities in the area. I also voted to purchase body cameras for all our officers in EMPD so that the public can be certain that our police force protects us as a community and all are accountable.

I back the badge, but I also keep them honest. I come from a law enforcement family. The values I learned growing up are reflected in every member of Everest Metro PD: honor, integrity, public service and trustworthiness.

I hope to earn your vote on April 6.

Nate Fiene is a member of the Weston Village Board and is seeking re-election.

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

