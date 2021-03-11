WAUSAU – With campuses in Stevens Point, Marshfield and Wausau, the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point is north central Wisconsin’s regional public university and a key economic driver in the area. On Jan. 11, in the midst of a year disrupted by COVID-19, Thomas Gibson took the helm as the university’s 15th chancellor. Prior to UWSP, Gibson served as vice president for student affairs and vice provost at Bowling Green State University near Toledo, Ohio, from 2016 to 2020.

At 10 a.m. March 12, “Route 51” Executive Producer Rick Reyer welcomes Gibson to the show to discuss his vision for the university, its students and its role in the greater central Wisconsin community, and the challenges facing higher education. Listeners are encouraged to email questions to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

