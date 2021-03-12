By Shereen Siewert

Company officials at the Grand Lodge announced late Thursday they will close the Logger’s Landing Waterpark at the hotel, effective Friday, March 12.

The Grand Lodge, 805 Creske Ave., Rothschild, has been a popular indoor waterpark for years. But the owners cite continued hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic along with recent staffing challenges in closing the waterpark, for the “safety of…guests and team.”

The hotel will remain open, though the company will shutter the facility from March 22 to April 5 “to allow the team to regroup and reorganize. “

“We truly apologize for the inconvenience this causes your family and understand you have many questions,” a Facebook post from the Grand Lodge reads. “Due to high message and call volumes, we ask that March and April reservations email glfrontdesk@stoneycreekhotels.com and we will respond with reservation options as soon as possible. We will cancel and modify all existing reservations at no charge. For reservations after April 5th, please call 800-659-2220 to cancel or rebook your reservations at the new hotel room rates.”