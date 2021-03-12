Marsha A. Dunn

Marsha A. Dunn, 79, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 7, 2021.

Marsha was born in South Dakota on July 29, 1941 to Francis and Mary Gail (Hubbard) Tonner. She grew up in Aberdeen, South Dakota and graduated from the University of South Dakota.

She married the love of her life, Thomas Robert Dunn, on April 4, 1963 and together they had two children, Ann and Tommy. Marsha was the best mom and wife! She had a big heart and volunteered for many different charities over the years.

When family and friends talk about Marsha, there is one common theme…she was beautiful and classy on the outside but even more beautiful on the inside. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. She was genuine, kind, loyal, devoted, fun and loved her family more than anything in the world. Marsha and Bob had a rare and superb marriage for 56 years – friends say they are a great love – both with a zest for life. “In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.”

Marsha is survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas “Bob” Dunn; daughter, Ann and her husband Jerry Boomsma; son, Thomas and his wife Monica Dunn; grandchildren, Tonner Dunn and Charlotte Dunn; siblings, Mary Gay Glaser and Tommy Tonner; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends, both in Wisconsin and Arizona. She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Mary Gail Tonner; parents-in-law, Thomas and Bernice Dunn; sister-in-law, MaryJean and her husband Jerry Bollinger; brother-in-law, Jim Dunn; and sister-in-law, Susan Tonner.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Michael Parish, 611 Stark Street, Wausau, WI. Friends are invited to visitation from 11:00 am until the time of services at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel is assisting the family.

Bernard G. Wood

Bernard G. Wood “Bernie” Age 70 died in Arizona on February 12th, 2021.

He was born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin on July 12th, 1950. He graduated from Medford High School.

He was Married to Sharon Wood on September 27th, 1992. He worked at Featherstone manufacturing over 30 years before retiring.

Activities he enjoyed included camping and driving his ATV side by side in the Arizona desert.

Bernie is survived by his wife Sharon, grandchildren Carter and Claire Boldt, Becket, Brady and Brooks Wood; brother Kelly, Eau Claire; sisters Judy (Tom), Denver, Peggy, Green Bay.

His children Dr. Sarah (Adam) Boldt, Washington and Matt (Rachel) Wood, Florida.

His step children Tina (Brian), Stevens Point, Stacy (Pete), Wausau, Bryan, Wausau, David, Schofield and Marti (Eric) Fond du lac.

Bernie is proceeded in death by Parents Dorothy Heir and Lavern Wood, Medford.

Memorial visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau.

There will be a closing prayer at 6:45 p.m. followed by military honors conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. Current social distancing protocols will be followed and face coverings are required for all whom attend.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Marjorie A. Stachoviak

Marjorie A. “Margie” Stachoviak, 82, Wausau passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

She was born May 16, 1938 in Wausau, daughter of the late Harry and Irene (Jamlick) Mueller. On February 7, 1959 she married Frank Stachoviak at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on August 21, 2018.

Margie was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her children and also watching her grandchildren. Some of her favorite hobbies included crossword puzzles, getting together with her family, reading and taking an occasional trip to the casino. Marge and Frank always enjoyed stopping at A & W Root beer in Wittenberg on their way back from the casino.

Survivors include her children, Mitchell (Jane) Stachoviak and Lisa Stachoviak, both of Wausau, son-in-law, Gary Pelletier, Wausau, her grandchildren, Chad Fritz, Heather (Caleb) Prusinski, Jacob Stachoviak, Katrina and Nick Pelletier, Michelle Pelletier and Ryan (Jen) Herrick, her great grandchildren, Jax, Quinn, Calla, Daniella and Loren, her brother, Dave Mueller, Wausau, sister, Karen (Gene) Pagel, Wausau, her sister-in-law, Karen Mueller, Wausau and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Krista Pelletier, a son Keith Stachoviak and a brother, James Mueller.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. The Rev. Joseph Richards will officiate. Inurnment will be in Holy Angels Mausoleum, St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Wausau.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be in place as well as facemasks required by all who attend. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dorothy P. Punke

Dorothy P. Punke, 93, died March 11, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community in Wausau, WI. She was born on July 29, 1927, the daughter of Martin and Elsa (Becker) Schriefer.

She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens, WI. She attended Trinity Lutheran School. After graduating from Athens High School in May 1944 she was employed as a typist at Employers Mutual Insurance Co in Wausau, WI. She attended Valparaiso University, IN for one year, then continued her nursing education at Milwaukee Lutheran Hospital, graduating as an RN in 1949. She continued working at the same hospital until 1950.

Her highest priorities in life have always been her faith, her family, and her friends.

On August 19,1950, she was united in marriage to Harold Punke at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Their sermon text: ‘Commit thy way unto the Lord – Trust also in Him and he will bring it to pass.’

They then resided at the home dairy farm in Athens, purchasing it a few years later from Harold’s parents, which they then operated until retirement. Besides the farm work, Dorothy was very active in her church and served as a 4-H leader. Also maintained a large garden. She passed on her love for music to her children and taught them all to play piano.

In her retirement years Dorothy enjoyed walking the farm pathways in the early morning with her dog, Max, and enjoyed snowshoeing in winter for a time.

Survivors include three sons: David (Mary Ann) Punke, Fox Lake, IL; Marty (Michele) Punke, Mount Pleasant, MI; John (Kathy) Punke, Athens; and Lynn (Glen) Luetschwager, Athens. There are nine grandchildren: Stephanie (Mark) Rickmeier; Molly (Ben) Sturm; Rachel Punke (Trent Friske); Tyler Punke; Adam (Emily) Punke; Danny Punke; Sara (Richard) Paul; Jamie (Jason) Scott; and Jeff (Ericka) Luetschwager. She leaves 14 great grandchildren; brother and sister-in laws Alan and Elaine Mortenson; Richard and Lorraine Schedler and Wallace Emmerich; and many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Florence Caskey and brother-in-law Harry Caskey, infant sister Helen Schriefer, sister-in-law Loretta (Wallace) Emmerich, and one nephew, Randy Mortenson.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Social distancing protocols will be observed and masks are required for all in attendance.

Special Thanks for the wonderful care Dorothy received at Benedictine Living Community all these years. Also, thanks to Pastor Mark for his special visits with Dorothy at Benedictine.

Memorials in honor of Dorothy’s memory can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and School, 301 Elm Street., Athens WI 54411.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

