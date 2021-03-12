WAUSAU – The Wisconsin Woodchucks have added two left-handed pitchers from Alabama State to their 2021 roster.

Ricardo Rivera

Originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rivera has pitched roughly nine innings and struck out eight so far in 2021. He started 10 games for the Hornets as a freshman, finishing 6-3 with a save that year and he was named SWAC Freshman of the Year. During a shortened 2020 season, Ricardo made five appearances with two starts on the mound recording a 2.29 ERA, according to the Woodchucks.

Osvaldo Mendez

The 2021 season is Osvaldo Mendez’s first season with the Hornets after previously playing for the Kansas City Kansas Community College, where he won a KJCC Gold Glove Award and was named Second Team All-KJCC. Osvaldo is starting the season strong, having pitched 12.1 innings so far with 16 strikeouts and a 3.65 ERA, the Woodchucks said.



The Woodchucks’ home opener is June 1.

