WAUSAU – YWCA Wausau will hold a one-day baby-sitting class to teach young caregivers about what it takes to be a reliable sitter.

The class includes teaching participants how to respond to emergencies, basic first aid, age-appropriate games and activities, how to make good decisions under pressure and how to communicate with kids and parents.

The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 27; and again on May 28. Both classes will be held at 613 N. Fifth St., Wausau. Cost is $40.

Register at bsrywca.eventbrite.com.

