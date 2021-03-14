(WAUSAU, WI)- The Wausau RiverWolves took on the Oregon Tradesmen Saturday night at Marathon Park Ice Arena in a NA3HL Central Division contest. Heading into the game Wausau trailed in the season series two games to five.

The first period came and went with no scoring from both of the teams but not without action. Nate Brown of the RiverWolves ended up getting a 20 minute penalty 12 minutes into the first for taking off an opponent’s helmet, as well as a 2 minute penalty for roughing.

The second period remained scoreless until Trey Bociek of the RiverWolves scored at the 8:45 mark with assists by Richard Zupan and JJ Martin. This was the only scoring through the second period, but there were penalties on both sides.

The third period came with lots of action the RiverWolves scored at the 6:45 mark thanks to Pavel Bakhtin and with assists by Hayden Shoemake and Richard Zupan. Sam VanderHoeven of the Tradesmen scored at the 9:21 mark into the third with assist by Devin Hays and Abe Laggis, making the score 2-1 for the RiverWolves.

After an intense third period, Caleb Sauer proved to be a key player in this game as he blocked many attempted shots from the Tradesmen, ultimately leading the RiverWolves into a 2-1 final.

Join the RiverWolves for fan appreciation presented by Trig’s next Saturday, March 20th at 7:10pm.

