WAUSAU – The Wausau RiverWolves defeated the Oregon Tradesmen 2-1 March 13 at Marathon Park Ice Arena in a NA3HL Central Division contest.

Heading into the game, Wausau trailed in the season series two games to five.

The first period came and went with no scoring from either of the teams but it was not without action, the RiverWolves said in a news release. Nate Brown of the RiverWolves suffered a 20-minute penalty 12 minutes into the first for taking off an opponent’s helmet, as well as a 2-minute penalty for roughing.

The second period remained scoreless until Trey Bociek of the RiverWolves scored at the 8:45 mark with assists by Richard Zupan and JJ Martin.

The RiverWolves scored at the 6:45 mark in the third period thanks to Pavel Bakhtin, with assists by Hayden Shoemake and Richard Zupan. Sam VanderHoeven of the Tradesmen scored at the 9:21 mark into the third with assists by Devin Hays and Abe Laggis, making the score 2-1 for the RiverWolves.

Caleb Sauer proved to be a key player in this game as he blocked many attempted shots from the Tradesmen, ultimately leading the RiverWolves into a 2-1 final, the RiverWolves said.

The RiverWolves play next at 7:10 p.m. March 20.

