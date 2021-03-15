Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Nick and Alesha Swan announce the birth of their son Cooper James, born at 1:45 p.m. March 12, 2021. Cooper weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Rebecca Smith announces the birth of her daughter Mahlani Rose, born at 5:02 p.m. March 11, 2021. Mahlani weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

James and Kate Tracey announce the birth of their daughter Annika Kristina, born at 7:36 a.m. March 10, 2021. Annika weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

Luke and Melissa Myszka announce the birth of their daughter Farrah Marie, born at 3:21 p.m. March 10, 2021. Farrah weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

