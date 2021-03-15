Merle L. Oelke

Merle Lee Oelke passed away peacefully at home, just before dawn on March 12, 2021 surrounded by family. After a two year battle with Lewy Body Dementia, he is at his eternal home with Jesus.

Private Memorial Service held at Freshwater Church in Waconia. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Park Nicollet and Methodist Hospice Care.

Merle was born in Wausau, Wisconsin and played basketball at UW-LaCrosse where he met his cherished bride Liz. They recently celebrated 43 years of marriage. His quiver full of blessings included eleven and counting grandchildren. He was most full of joy spending time with his family.

Merle is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Mae Oelke; sister Laurie Hardinger, father-in-law Richard Bernthal; brother-in-law T. Kenneth Lewis.

Merle is survived by his loving family: wife Elizabeth Oelke of Chanhassen; children Jaime (Rodney) Simmons of St. Augustine, FL, Nick (Cara) Oelke of St. Paul, Katy (Justin) Sudlow of Carver, Allie (Liam) Dawson of St. James; grandchildren Josiah Oelke, Micah Oelke, Isaac Oelke, Mya Simmons, Jase Sudlow, Quinn Dawson, Mary Oelke, Mariah Simmons, Isabelle Sudlow, Priscilla Oelke, Ryleigh Dawson and counting; sisters Nyla Lewis and Nadine Oelke; brother Verlyn (Kathy) Oelke; mother-in-law Alice Bernthal; other relatives and many dear friends.

One of Merle’s favorite Bible verses is Romans 6:23 “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com

Agnes C. Adamski

Agnes Catherine Adamski, 90, formerly of Edgar, passed away peacefully Wednesday March 10th, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Agnes was born January 18, 1931 in Edgar, daughter of the late Louis and Clara (Braun) Schueller. On June 9, 1952, she married Felix F. Adamski at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. He preceded her in death June 12, 2001.

Agnes and Felix were dairy and ginseng farmers prior to their retirement. As a teenager and young adult she worked as a nanny, at the Red Owl grocery store, a restaurant, at the Badger Basket Inc. factory, and at the telephone company as a switchboard operator.

Her primary focus in life was caring for her family. Feeding a family of eight every day on a farm consisted of tending to a very large garden, canning, and freezing. Almost daily, the smell of freshly made bread, pies, or dessert would be wafting from her kitchen. What a treat for her children and grandchildren to be there to get the first bite of anything she made. Many of her recipes have become family favorites and continue to be made for holiday gatherings. Even into adulthood, her children could count on her to have their favorite foods in the house when they arrived for a visit. Gatherings at Agnes’s house were legendary for the “buffet” that fed the large extended family.

Agnes loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They cherished her quick wit, stories about life, her understanding and compassion, and her exceptionally cozy handmade quilts. She enjoyed playing cards, never turned down a crossword puzzle, including the one in the Wausau Daily Herald, completing puzzle books and taking trips to the casino. Agnes also thoroughly enjoyed game shows, EWTN and watching the Molly B Polka Party. Agnes was involved with the Circle of Joy, was a member of the Christian Mother’s (St Francis Cabrini group) and was an active member of St John’s parish. Agnes was a devout Catholic and strongly believed in the power of prayer.

Agnes is survived by her four daughters, Bev (Joseph) Hildebrandt, Madison, Catherine Adamski, PhD, Orrington, Maine, Darlene (Tony) Kramer, Appleton, Evy (David) Deininger, Appleton; daughter-in-law, Mary Adamski, Sun Prairie; 11 grandchildren; Beth (Austin) Martin, Katie (Jim) Klug, Ben Simms, Jeff Simms, Kelly (Jason Kuehl) Simms, Heidi (Alex) Smith, Stephanie Catherine Kramer, Michael Deininger, Tracy Kuehl, Nick Adamski, Sara Adamski; 7 great grandchildren; Noah Martin, Oliver and Zachary Klug, Josephine Agnes Kuehl, Jack Smith, Troy and Azara Kuehl; siblings, Oliver (Helen) Schueller, Dorothy Schueller, Jeannie Heidmann; sister-in-law, Alvina Winistorfer; brother-in-law, Leroy (Judy) Adamski; sister-in-law Sandy Schueller.

Agnes was preceded in death by two sons, Allan and Fred Adamski, two grandsons, Craig and Kevin Adamski, siblings, Alois, Victor, George, Sylvarious, Lawrence “Butch” Schueller and Marie Krause.

The family would like to thank Dr. Tom Stoffel who provided Agnes with exceptional medical support and genuine care and compassion throughout her life. Also, to the Renaissance Weston staff who kept Agnes comfortable and safe this past year and the Palliative Care team at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for providing Agnes with excellent care in her short time there.

A special thank you to Agnes’ younger sister and best friend – Jeannie Heidmann. Agnes thought the world of Jeannie who provided so much love, care, and support. Also, to Agnes’ extended family and neighbors who ran errands for her, kept her driveway cleared, fixed things when needed and just about anything else that was asked.

In lieu of plants or flowers, a memorial is being established in Agnes name.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home at www.petersonkraemer.com.

George R. Burger

GEORGE R BURGER 1940 – 2021 passed away on March 9, 2021 at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

George was born March 19, 1940, in Wausau, Wisconsin, the oldest son of the late Anton and Lottie (Michalewicz) Burger who operated a dairy farm in rural Edgar, Wisconsin.

George graduated from St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Edgar in 1954 and graduated from Newman High School in Wausau in 1958.

From 1963-66 George served in the US Army and was stationed in Korea. In November 1963, he married Diane Kordus in Texas. They later divorced.

George was a farmer, grew ginseng, and operated his own sawmill. George was multi-talented. He could fix just about anything and was able to construct new items from a variety of used materials before severe health challenges limited his mobility. He was an avid reader before diabetes took its toll on his sight. Without having anything written down, George had a remarkable memory for details and was a great storyteller and teller of jokes.

George is survived by his children: Adena (Jason) Poloma; Gregory (Lori) Burger; Deborah (Tom) Gerum; and Mark Burger as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by seven siblings: Carolyn Martino, Emily NolI, Pauline Babler, Paul Burger, Steve Burger, Joe Burger, and Peter Burger; three brothers-in-law as well as 23 nieces and nephews and many grand/great nieces and nephews, two aunts, one uncle and numerous cousins.

Preceding George in death were his parents, his son Matt Burger (2021), his sisters Angela Szymanski (2014), Margaret Nagdeman (2017) and Barbara Olander (2019) and brother-in-law Bob Noll (1991).

Private family services will be held at a later date. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Barbara J. Baumann

Barbara J. Baumann, age 80, of Wausau passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Mt. View Care Center– Gardenside Crossing.

Barbara was born in Wausau on October 4, 1940 to Walter and Florence (Haack) Grob. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1959 and went to work briefly at Employers Insurance. She married Donald Baumann on October 21, 1961 and together they bought the family farm, raised 3 children and continued farming until 2006.

Barb enjoyed bowling and card club with friends and was active in church and ladies aid until dementia took over. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was always there to lend a helping hand. She will truly be missed.

She is survived by her children Lori (Jeff) Braatz, Merrill, Donna Baumann, and Scott (Tonya) Baumann, Wausau; grandchildren Josh Braatz, Jessie Geurink and her children Zoe and Charlie, Sean Baumann, Seth (Allie) Baumann and their son Jackson, and Max Baumann; brother Jim (Teri) Grob, Appleton and sister Suzanne Grob; brother and sister-in-law Wallace (Barbara) Hohn, Sheboygan, brother-in-law Edward Hahn, Mosinee; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, and sister-in-law Sharon Hahn.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4103 N. 69th St., Wausau, WI . The Rev. Russell Kampfer will officiate. Burial will take place at Mechanics Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com. The funeral service will also be recorded and can be viewed at a later date by visiting Helke’s website.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mt. View Care Center – Gardenside Crossing for the love and care provided to Barb for the past 3 years.

Jean M. Zuelke

Jean M. Zuelke, age 61, of Kronenwetter passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Aspirus Hospice House after a short battle with heart failure.

Jean was born on September 15, 1959 in Plentywood, Montana to George and Norma (Opp) Petersen. After graduating from high school, she worked briefly as a CNA. She met Les Zuelke while taking care of his grandparents. They were united in marriage on September 12, 1983. She was active in church, enjoyed crocheting, and was known as a crazy cat lady.

Jean is survived by her husband, Les Zuelke of Kronenwetter; daughter Rose Zuelke of Chicago, IL; Mother Norma Petersen of Billings, Montana; brothers Tim and Tom Petersen of Billings, Montana; and her cat, Whiskers.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Petersen

Services will be held in Montana at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Aspirus Wausau Hospital, the staff of Aspirus Palliative Care Unit and the staff at Hospice House for their love and care.

Yvonne M.Madden

Yvonne Mary Madden, age 86, passed away peacefully March 10, 2021, at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, Wisconsin, from Alzheimer’s disease. Her loving and faithful husband of 65 years, Norman Madden, cared for her at home until a week before her death.



Yvonne was born May 5, 1934 in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Milton Sr. and Lucille (Lorbetske) DeLonay. She was the eldest of eight children. Upon graduating from Wausau High School, she moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she met Norman, who was also born in and raised in Wausau. They married on September 3, 1955, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild, Wisconsin.



After their wedding, they returned to the Wausau area, eventually purchasing a dairy farm in the township of Hewitt, where they worked and raised five children. Farming took up much of the family time, but Yvonne made it a priority to spend time with family and friends at the cabin that they built on Sugar Camp Lake. The cabin remains a favorite place for all of her children and grandchildren. Sugar Camp has always been special to Yvonne because she has many relatives in the area and visited often.



Family history was very important to Yvonne. She wrote and published two historical novels based on the lives of her parent’s families in the logging industry, her Native American connection to the Chippewa Tribe in Wisconsin, and her Polish heritage. After publishing Black Magic and Stolen Timber, she gave many lectures to local groups, had multiple book signings, and sold her dream catchers and good luck feathers at local art fairs.



In retirement, Yvonne and Norman moved to the Village of Weston, and wintered in Yuma, Arizona, where she discovered her love of painting. She had many other talents and enjoyed crocheting, doll making, and playing the piano by ear. She loved to sing and had a wonderful voice.



All who loved her dearly will never forget her persistence to task, whether it was farming or learning to use a computer, because she always gave it her all. Her laugh was contagious and in her last years it was a good day when you could make her laugh. She could charm Norman into driving her to promote her books, taking her to lectures, painting the kitchen and traveling to Maui. Of all things in her life, she was most proud of the love she and Norman shared for 65 years.



Yvonne and Norman loved and raised 5 children, Matthew (Ruby), Las Vegas, Nevada, Mark (Christine), Poway, California, Renee (Steven) Witucki, Little Suamico, Wisconsin, Deborah (Kent) Perrin, Weston, Wisconsin, and Luke (Karie), Weston, Wisconsin. Yvonne was known as “Grammie” to her nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Yvonne had a relationship with the Holy Trinity and she was a true believer in Jesus Christ. She joins her father (Milton, Sr.), her mother (Lucille), sisters (Mary and Elaine) and brother (Thomas) in heaven. She is survived by her husband, Norman, her sisters, Corrine Kraimer, Wausau, Wisconsin, Janis Kramer (Szczepanski) , Greenfield, Wisconsin, and Laurie Dabler, Wausau, Wisconsin, and her brother, Milton DeLonay Jr., Schofield, Wisconsin, and all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to Aspirus Hospice House (www.aspirus.org/donate-now) or Alzheimer’s Society (www.act.alz.org/site/Donation) in Yvonne’s name.



Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on March 20, 2021 with Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the tiem of the Prayer service at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Father Al Sloviak.

