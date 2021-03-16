WESTON – The D.C. Everest Senior High School girls varsity head basketball coach has announced his retirement after 11 years as head coach and 21 years with the DCE program.

Matt Bullis will continue to teach in the district as a fifth-grade teacher at Rothschild Elementary school.

During his 11 years as head coach, the girls varsity teams have recorded 154 wins and 103 losses, according to Everest. Under his leadership, the girls teams have earned four Wisconsin Valley Conference Championships, 2013-2014, 2014-2015, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

“Coach Bullis has made an immeasurable impact on our girls basketball program and has long been an advocate for all girls athletic programs at the D.C. Everest District, James Sekel, D.C. Everest athletic director, said in a news release. “He also recognizes the benefits of athletic competition for students, adopting a healthy and active lifestyle that can positively impact a student’s academic career.”

