RIB MOUNTAIN – Rib Mountain will seek input from business owners/operators, residents, shoppers, bicyclists, walkers, runners – anyone who uses Rib Mountain Drive – to help shape its future.

The community intends to create a road map, a master plan, of alternative outcomes that revolve around the anticipated successes and/or downfalls of the retail sector (from the online industry and now COVID) and what those impacts have on brick-and-mortar locations.

The town views the Rib Mountain Drive corridor as its main street and wants to continue to attract visitors for shopping, entertainment and living; and maintain a strong tax base, Rib Mountain said in a news release.

Some major goals of the master plan:

-Enhance the economic success and resiliency of the corridor.

-Transition from an automobile-oriented development pattern to a place-making-oriented development pattern.

-Redevelop areas where existing land uses are past their life expectancy and no longer consistent with neighboring uses or the town’s comprehensive plan.

-Encourage new and unique uses that would serve employment, shopping, hospitality and entertainment needs of the metro area.

A public information gathering event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 25 at the former Gordmans, 226601 Rib Mountain Drive.

There will be many short activities, such as a 5-minute master plan, a series of quick surveys and mapping exercises, along with exhibits showing successful developments in other locations and facts about the state of retail. There will be a brief presentation at 6 p.m., however, this event will be setup so participants can come and go as they please.

Also, the Rib Mountain Lion’s Club and COW (Curds of Wisconsin) will be onsite selling burgers, brats, curds and beer.



For more information, visit www.townofribmountain.org/RibMtnDr.

