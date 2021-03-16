STEVENS POINT – Graduates and their families will have the opportunity to take part in commencement at in-person, outdoor ceremonies at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this spring.

Ceremonies will be offered May 21 and May 22 for graduates from 2021 and 2020, at the Specht Forum/Sundial on the UW-Stevens Point campus. The smaller ceremonies will be held by academic college, and by school for colleges with large graduating classes. A full schedule is available at www.uwsp.edu/commencement.

“Commencement is the pinnacle of the academic journey, a day to celebrate accomplishments and cherish memories,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson in a news release. “I’m thrilled to offer graduates and their families the option of an in-person celebration and to have the opportunity to personally congratulate students on their milestone achievement.”

Each graduate will receive two guest tickets. Face coverings and physical distancing will be required at all in-person ceremonies. A live stream of the ceremonies will be offered for other friends and family. A virtual ceremony will also be available for graduates who prefer that option.

UW-Stevens Point monitors COVID-19 cases, tests students and employees regularly and has safety precautions in place on all campuses. By maintaining healthy behaviors and precautions, the university is able to slowly, safely return to a more familiar campus experience. Monitoring will continue, and plans may change if needed for the health and safety of students, their families and UW-Stevens Point employees.

