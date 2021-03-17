James “Jim” Jerz

James “Jim” Jerz, aged 79, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home.

He was born on February 19, 1942 in Detroit, MI, son of the late Walter and Bernadene (Helton) Jerz, He was the youngest of their six children.

Jim spent his formative years in Garwin, IA. He was the captain of his high school football team and earned the honor of being named the number one quarterback for schools of their size. After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa, he relocated to Ft. Myers, FL where he taught physical education at Orangewood Elementary School. In 1990, he and his family moved to Wausau, WI and declared it home.

In his retirement, he and his special friend, Diane Tollefson, enjoyed antiquing, checking out yard sales, having weekend breakfasts with friends and spending time in their perennial gardens.

Survivors include his two children, Ryan Jerz of Ft. Myers Beach, FL and Connie (Evan) Schultz of Oregon, WI, two grandchildren, Zach and Zoe Schultz, two siblings, Jean Fulton of Estero, FL and Dick Jerz of Ft. Myers, FL along with many nieces and nephews and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Don, Bob and Bill Jerz.

At this time no funeral is planned. Memorials may be given to the Friends of Cayo Costa State Park fund, PO Box 15, Bokeelia, Fl. 33922.

Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for his family at brainardfuneral.com

Keith A. Sherfinski

Keith “Nummy” Allen Sherfinski, 74, Wausau, died Saturday March 13, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born November 24, 1946 in Wausau, Wisconsin, the son of the late Henry and Cecilia (Hoffman) Sherfinski.

Keith was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the 1st Cavalry Division, 15th Medical Battalion in 1966.

After coming home, Keith studied to become an electrician where he worked at Weyerhaeuser Paper Mill which later became Domtar, retiring after over 40 years.

He loved all sports especially the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badger football and basketball and the Milwaukee Brewers. In his younger years, Keith played slow and fast pitched softball as an outfielder for Treu’s Tic Toc, House of Imports and the Lighthouse. He shared many memorable stories of the good friends and times he had while playing ball. After retirement, you could find Keith on the golf course with his good friends.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting as well as fishing for crappie in the summer and ice fishing on Lake Wausau in the winters. Keith always had a beautiful backyard full of flowers and enjoyed watching birds, particularly the “hummers”.

Keith was a stoic and proud man with a soft, kind demeanor. Family was very important to Keith and his son’s Troy and Brad were the light of his life and his granddaughter Kendal the apple of his eye.

Survivors include his sons Troy (Julie) Sherfinski, granddaughter Kendal and Brad (Amy) Sherfinski, grandson Alex Vierzba, siblings Sandra Fox, Darlene (Jim) LeSage, Rand (Joanna) Sherfinski; as well as several nephews and nieces.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Tony Fox and niece Sabina Fox.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s ICU and Palliative Care staff for the wonderful care they provided. Also, a very special thank you to Frank Losinski and Rachel Monday.

A celebration of Keith’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Merrillyn H. Fischer

Many of Jesus’ disciples were fishermen, and Merrillyn would fit right in. Merrillyn Helen Fischer, age 82, was an active member of her church with a strong faith and caring heart, and was one heck of a cane pole fisherwoman.

Merrillyn was born on October 25, 1938 to the late Giles Tracy and Mary Rachwal in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She passed away peacefully on March 13, 2021 at Azura Memory Care of Wausau with family by her side.

She spent her childhood attending Fratney Street Elementary School and teen years at Riverside High School graduating in 1956. During these years she became heavily involved with the Mazur Dance Troupe which led to a lifetime passion of dance.

After high school, she attended UW-Lacrosse where she met her future husband, Thomas E. Fischer, and they dated throughout their college years. Both were involved in campus ministry through the Newman Center. Merrillyn graduated with a BS degree in Mathematics and Physical Education to go on to a teaching career at Highland Park High School in Illinois, Bradford High School in Kenosha, and later a substitute teacher in Clintonville, Marion and Wausau.

She also was the head coach of the gymnastics program at Clintonville Senior High School for several years and was the director of choreography for the swing choir. Merrillyn enjoyed traveling with her family throughout her life.

In the 26 years after Tom’s retirement, Merrillyn and Tom made 23 trips with various family members visiting such places as Washington DC, Las Vegas, Branson, Gulf Shores and many others. But her favorite was Tarpon Springs during the winter where she enjoyed the Greek culture.

Merrillyn married Thomas on August 12, 1961 at St. Mary Czestochowa Church in Milwaukee and soon began her most satisfying part of her life journey; raising a family and encouraging her children in their lives.

She loved to go to her cabin in Grandview, Wisconsin and later Pickerel Point, where she helped teach her kids and grandchildren her lifelong passion of fishing. Often, with one kid in the back of a canoe with a fly rod, and another in front with a casting rod. She held on to the side of the canoe for dear life with one hand and holding a cane pole in the other, all the while out-fishing everyone in the boat.

Later Merrillyn and Tom bought a hobby farm in Clintonville where they raised beef and had an extensive garden. She would can and freeze everything the family harvested, passing on her gardening lessons to her kids and making sure the garden was immaculate.

The farm also had horses, where she and her daughter Tracy would ride and train their horses to compete in the western riding division of North Eastern Appaloosa Horse Club circuit. The entire family would attend these horse shows and camp in a homemade camper, developing a love for camping that would endure throughout their lives.

Merrillyn was also a sports mom, carting her kids to all kinds of sporting activities. In addition, as a Cub Scout Den Mother and 4-H leader she earned her first gray hairs. She also developed a love for drawing, painting and other artistic endeavors becoming an accomplished artist who helped her grandchildren develop their artistic talents as well.

As dedicated as she was as a mother, she was just as dedicated to her ten grandchildren as she was the ultimate cheerleader at their sporting events and artistic ventures. She loved to play board games with them and helped build their imaginations.

Merrillyn was very active in the church. At St. Rose in Clintonville, she helped organize and teach in the CCD program. While at St. Matthew’s church in Wausau she was the fundraising chair for the Holly Hall Craft Fair for many years and belonged to the St. Matt’s Quilters who made blankets and quilts to give to people in need. She also found fellowship in 5 different Bridge groups.

Merrillyn had a caring heart for anyone who was down or less fortunate. Her kind and caring heart showed through in everything she did. As she battled Parkinson’s Disease with Lewy Body Dementia in her final years, her loving soul and faith in her Lord could be seen every day in how she interacted with her fellow residents and staff at Azura Memory Care as well as with her family during the covid pandemic which limited in-person visits.

Music became a gateway to many joyous moments with her family. “You are My Sunshine” became her anthem. And when it was time to leave, her famous whistle would summon the staff that the visit was over. And I’m sure St. Peter is hearing that whistle right now letting him know she has her cane pole ready to go fishing once again.

Merrillyn is survived by her loving husband Thomas Fischer, and her four children Mike (Elizabeth) Fischer of Wausau, Mathew (Dawn) Fischer of Plover, Tracy (Patrick) Hopkins of West DePere and Kevin (Joan) Fischer of Waunakee.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Benjamin (Lisa), Timothy (Cathi), Mackenzie (Mitch), Shannon, Katherine, Andrew, Samantha, Max, Halle and Casey as well as 2 great grandchildren Arya and Logan.

She is preceded in death by her parents Giles Tracy and Mary Rachwal, and her brother, Daniel Tracy.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 20, 2021 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside.

Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. in the Angelorum of St. Matthew until the time of the funeral mass.

The service will also be live streamed on the on St. Matthew Catholic Church site. Due to the pandemic, there will be no reception after the service.

However, a picnic celebration of Merrillyn’s life will be held this summer for all who would like to attend. The date will be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Merrillyn’s name to –

The Lewey Body Dementia Association

912 Killian Hill Road, S.W.

Lilburn, GA 30047

Or made securely online at https://www.lbda.org/

In addition, donations can also be made to Azura Memory Care of Wausau for their “Activities Fund”. Tom and his family would like to especially thank the Azura Memory Care of Wausau staff and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful and devoted care of Merrillyn.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Brian M. Greene

Brian M. Greene, 59, Hazelhurst, formerly of Wausau, died unexpectedly Friday, March 12, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born September 23, 1961 in Wausau, son of Gail (Kincaid) Greene and the late Thomas Greene.

Brian was employed with Linetec in Wausau for over 35 years. He was lucky to have spent many great years of his life doing the things he enjoyed most: hunting, fishing, riding his UTV, snowmobiling, and spending time with his large and loving Up North Family.

Brian was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan and took pride in being able to fix just about anything. He loved having a great time, and was the most incredibly kind and generous man to everyone around him.

He was blessed to have been loved by so many people in his life. These people include his former wife, Carole Greene, Wausau; two daughters, Alyssa (Clark Etten) Greene, St. Paul, MN, and Haley (Kenneth) Norman, Fort Belvoir, VA; one grandson, Wyatt Norman; his mother, Gail Greene, St. Louis, MO; three siblings, Sue Greene, Wausau, David Greene, Milwaukee and Kelly (Bret Schnitker) Greene, St. Louis, MO; girlfriend Robin Conley, Wausau; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steven (Paula) Roubinek, Patti (Rod) Hafeman, Barb (Doug) Adams, and nieces and nephews Shadd Henkelman, Desi Greene, Eric and Lindsay Roubinek, Ben Hafeman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas; infant daughter, Megan; his sister, Jill Wallschlaeger; and his father and mother-in-law, James and Rosemary Roubinek.

A public visitation will be held to celebrate his life from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, followed by a private family service at 7:00 p.m. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Wayne E. Lawonn

Wayne E. Lawonn, 71, Wausau passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, surrounded by family at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born October 11, 1949 in Wausau, son of the late Elroy and Elaine (Whitmore) Lawonn.

On October 24, 1970 he married Margaret “Peggy” Kasten at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Wayne worked as a truck driver for Milwaukee Cheese Company and then Wausau Papers for 26 years as a machine tender until they closed.

Some of his favorite pastimes included his love for deer hunting, bowling and he enjoyed landscaping his yard. He was a member of the Wausau Elks Lodge for many years. Wayne was actively involved in Good fellowship for local charity’s, Operation “Santa” was among one of his favorites. He was also chairman of the Smelt Fry and a member of the board of Trustee’s.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Peggy Lawonn, Wausau, his two daughters, Lisa (Mike) Dahl, Green Bay and Jennifer Lawonn, Wausau, one granddaughter, Hannah Pfeifer Lawonn, one sister, Sandy (Mike) Rekowski, Wausau and three nephews, Mark (Brenda) Holenbeck, Bryan Schilling and Derek (Joy) Schilling.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Sonja Schilling and a nephew, Clark Schilling.

His family and friends will remember him most by his outgoing personality, fun sense of humor, The love and devotion to his wife, children and granddaughter.

To honor Wayne’s wishes there will be no formal services. A small Celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at a later date. His family is grateful for the excellent care and compassion he received from all his doctors and nurses that were taking care of him while being at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Olaf Aanrud

Olaf Aanrud was born in Amherst Jct., WI in 1943. Son of a dairy farmer, he grew up a country boy, attending a one-room school house and New Hope Lutheran Church.

At Rosholt High School, he was an avid x-country runner, a violin and trombone player, and valedictorian of 1961. He attended St. Olaf College, graduating cum laude in 1965. He then joined the Navy, earned the rank of Lieutenant, and was honorably discharged in 1969.

He met his wife of 25 years, Jane, on Oahu. Once married, they moved to Minneapolis. Their joint efforts put him through the U. of Minnesota School of Dentistry, where he graduated with honors. They then moved to Amherst Junction, before finally settling in Stevens Point, WI. They had three daughters, Amy, Sarah, and Annie.

Olaf opened his dental practice in Stevens Point, first downtown, eventually occupying his permanent Michigan Avenue office. He was an avid pursuer of continued education, earning Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry. He was known for the quality and generosity of his dentistry, until a Parkinson’s diagnosis forced him into earlier retirement.

He was a voracious reader, often found with dental journals in hand.

He enjoyed staying active, and running, x-country skiing, and tennis were regular activities. He would often run 10Ks for fun, and competed in the Birkebeiner every year for 25 years. He loved classical music, and enjoyed attending the Central WI Symphony Orchestra and other university fine arts events. For a time, he was a beekeeper, and extracted his own honey. He was a competent handyman as well.

Every Sunday, he took his family to Trinity Lutheran Church, lunch, then to visit his mother on the farm. St. Ignace, MI was one of his preferred family vacation spots. Lake Superior was a favorite for camping trips.

Though separated in 1995, he and his former wife, Jane, remained helpful friends. As his Parkinson’s progressed, so did her level of caregiving, so he could independently stay in his own home.

The progression of Parkinson’s and concern for his safety required assisted living in 2016. He remained in assisted living until 2020, when he was transferred to Jane’s house for home and hospice care. Amy, Sarah, Annie and Jane continued to care for him in home, until his passing on March 10.Throughout his life, he was a very private man, difficult to know well. Those that did noted his quiet presence, his generosity, his patience, his self-discipline, and his enduring faith.

He is survived by his sister, Ruth Aanrud, and her husband David Kubach; his brother, Donald Aanrud, his wife Kelly, and his nieces Siri Barkdull (and family) and Liv Aanrud; his three daughters, Amy Aanrud, Sarah Jane Aanrud, and Annie Galloway; and Jane Aanrud, his longtime caregiver. He was preceded into death by his father and mother, Martin and Ethelyn Aanrud, and his aunts, Mona and Leila Aanrud.The family wishes to extend thanks to Interim Home Health Care & Hospice for their caring support.



Donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Federation, or to the Green Circle Trail at http://www.cfcwi.org/.



A memorial gathering will be planned for later this summer, date and time TBD, when it is safer to do so.

Randel D. Mosier

Randel Dean Mosier passed away March 11, 2021 at his home in Schofield. Born March 22, 1957 to Roy and Joanne Mosier, he was 63 years old.

Growing up in Ringle, WI, and attending St. Florian’s grade school and then graduating from D. C, Everest High School in 1975. He worked most of his life in Warehouse shipping and receiving from Chicago to Dallas and then back to Wausau in 1996 after the death of his parents. He worked for Sears until their closing.

He is survived by his sister Linda Mosier of Mt. Horeb, WI., brother Richard (wife Laura Sue), Milwaukee, WI. His partner of almost 24 years Joan Joss of Schofield, WI along with her Mother, her 4 Children, Kelly Kerry, Tim and Tom, and 7 grandchildren. His favorite cat Mojo.

Randy loved his cats and had so many over the years. He was of course a hard core Packer fan, and rarely missed a Nascar race with a Budwieser in his hand.

Cremation was his wish and no funeral service is planned. Condolences may be sent to Joan Joss, Rick, or Linda.

A celebration of is in the planning for sometime in the Spring.

Kenneth L. Krueger

Kenneth Leroy Krueger, 82 of Milwaukee, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Kenneth was born on September 25, 1938, in Marshfield, the son of Walter and Helen (Madson) Krueger.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy.

Burial will be held at Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood.

Richard A. Belknap

Richard Allan Belknap, 86 of Weston passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born February 24, 1934 in Palisade, NE to Roland and Dorothy (Huet) Belknap. Richard grew up in McCook, NE and graduated from McCook High School in 1952.



Following high school, Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1956. He was stationed in Germany for 27 months. On discharge, Richard returned to McCook and enrolled at McCook Community College where he met the love of his life, Loretta Sughroue. Richard and Loretta were married on September 22, 1956 at St Catherine’s Church Indianola, NE.



Richard and his new bride moved to Denver, CO right after their wedding reception and lived there for the next 28 years. Richard earned his BS in Accounting from Denver University in 1961. They raised their six kids in Lakewood, CO.



In 1982, Richard became a friend of Bill W., he was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous through the duration of his life. In 1983, Richard accepted a position with Cottonwood Centers Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation as the Controller. This job took the family to Albuquerque, NM and later Tucson, AZ. In retirement, Richard and Loretta moved to Green Valley, AZ where Richard worked at Desert Hills Golf course learning pointers for his own golf game from the course Pro.



In 2012 Richard and Loretta relocated to Weston, WI to help with their youngest grandchildren. They have enjoyed friendship and fellowship with their neighbors at Birchwood and parishioners at St Therese Parish. Richard was a proud member of the American Legion Post 492. He felt so blessed to be a part of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight #15.



Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Loretta; His children Sheryl Howard, Nancy Pluim, Chris, Rick (Karyn), and Juli (Zack) Alford; Grandchildren Stephanie Howard, Amanda Howard, Jeremy Pluim, Shannon Pluim, Lance Belknap, Jennifer (Justin Ferreira) Belknap, Mason Belknap, Emily (Ryan Weinkauf) Alford, Andrew Alford, and Aidan Alford; Great-grandchildren Nathan Heckert, Ziley and Everett Ferreira, Bentley, Brett, and Allie Weinkauf; And many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his son Russell, his parents Roland and Dorothy, sister Marjorie Boyle, and brother Jerry.



Funeral service is scheduled for March 20th at St. Therese Parish in Rothschild. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with Rosary at 10:30 am and mass at 11:00am. The mass will be live streamed on the St Therese Parish website. American Legion Post #492 will be providing a Final Prayer and Final Salute.

Darcy A. Garrity

Darcy Ann Garrity was born on February 8th 1969 to Sharon Evenden (Byrne) and Ron Evenden. Darcy passed away on March 12th of 2021 in her home surrounded by her husband and kids after a 7 year stage IV colon cancer diagnosis.

Darcy was born in Huntington Beach, California before moving to Appleton, Wisconsin with her mother and brother Sean at a young age. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh she started working for Foremost Farms USA (Kerry Ingredients) where she worked for 25+ years as a quality assurance manager.

She was a loving mother, a kind and compassionate friend, a hard worker, and an avid traveler. She has been to Mexico, Germany, and Jamaica to name a few. She enjoyed spending time camping with her family up north and a good glass of wine. She made friends everywhere she went. Her closest friends include Denise Taylor, Kris Maul and Julie Knapp among many others.

Darcy will be greatly missed by her 6 kids; Brandon Garrity (Jamie), Justin Garrity (Melanie), Danielle Kuhtz (Tyler), Alexander Kluever (Kaitlyn), Zachary Kluever, and Dylan Garrity.

She is survived by her husband Michael Garrity of Rothschild and her younger and only brother Sean Evenden (Jeanine) of Las Vegas; as well as 4 grandchildren (Daniel, Channing, Avery, and Nora) and 5 nieces and nephews (Braeden, Gavin, Gabriella, Reagan, Jazmine)

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Phillip L. Verville

Phillip Verville, town of Rib Falls, was called to his eternal home on March 16, 2021, at the age of 88.

He was a beloved husband to Phyllis (Nagy) for 66 years; a devoted father to Phillip Jr, Denise (deceased), Dale, Corrine (Robert Stone), Kathy (Randy Volm), and Paul. A cherished grandfather to Phillip III, Lucas, Jessica, Tracy, Andrea, Michelle, Robert Jr, Ryan, Angela, Paul and Kyle. Also, survived by Mary Jane (sister), many nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, relatives and an abundance of friends.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Denise, two brothers, William Jr. and Conrad and a sister, Nancy.

Phillip moved from Iron River Michigan to the south side of Milwaukee during the Great Depression in 1932 and was drafted in the United States Army in 1952 to serve during the Korean War.

Phillip’s biggest accomplishment in his life was marrying his wife, raising their children and grandchildren, and building businesses (Verville’s Bar & Ballroom). Phillip enjoyed life and everything that came with it.

He loved socializing and telling stories of the family’s history and knowledge he continued to gain over the years. Phillip leaves us with life lessons to “be who you are, have faith in yourself, but most importantly, have faith in the Lord and take whatever God hands you.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Highland Community Church, Marathon. The Rev. Brian Witaker will officiate. Burial will be in the Veterans Cemetery, King, WI.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Like this: Like Loading...