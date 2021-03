By Shereen Siewert

The FBI, along with the Menominee Tribal Police, are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday on the Menominee Indian Reservation, officials said.

Few details have been released about the discovery and police have not yet offered age, gender or other identifying information. Police are not identifying the area in which the remains were discovered, but have sealed off the scene for processing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

