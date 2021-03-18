Cheyenne F. Meshigaud, 29, of Lac Du Flambeau. March 12, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, possession of drug paraphernalia

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Kody O. Cowley, 29, of Wausau. March 18, 2021: Stalking
  • Anthony J. Dacquisto, 35, of Wausau. March 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Benjamin M. Bombagi, 44, of Birnamwood. March 17, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, third-offense OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Edward Lee Pollard, 42, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued March 18, 2021: Bail jumping, theft
  • Dawson Armstrong, 18, of Milwaukee. March 18, 2021: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping
  • Eli J. Oliver, 26, of Wausau. March 17, 2021: Second-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement, bail jumping
  • Mandi L. Hoffman, 32, of Wausau. March 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Kyle L. Seehafer, 30, of Kronenwetter. March 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime
  • Andre J. Kelly, 46, of Schofield. March 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Kelly M. Garduno, 37, of Wausau. March 17, 2021: Bail jumping operating while revoked
  • Henry Blaze, 54, of Abbotsford. March 18, 2021: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jake M. Barttelt, 41, of Wausau. March 18, 2021: Theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000, criminal damage to property
  • Paul J. Kaseno, 34, of Wausau. March 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Richard A. Bettencourt, 49, of Wausau. March 18, 2021: Criminal damage to property
  • Ryan J. Tessmer, 34. March 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs
  • Scott A. Goodin, 41, of Birnamwood. March 17, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Jeffrey L. Dumler, 33, of Rib Lake. March 11, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent
  • Alex M. Welke, 27, of Mosinee. March 15, 2021: Bail jumping-domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property – domestic abuse repeater
  • Annamarie D. Kislow, 39, of Schofield. March 16, 2021: Criminal damage to property – domestic abuse repeater, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, forgery-uttering
  • Cheyenne F. Meshigaud, 29, of Lac Du Flambeau. March 12, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Carl Nicholas, 38, of Mosinee. March 12, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI, bail jumping
  • Jeffery M. Leitru, 25, of Prentice. March 16, 2021: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, burglary, theft of movable property-special facts
  • Brian W. Koch, 38, of Wausau. March 11, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Bobbie L. Stevenson, 61, of Wausau. March 12, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Austin M. Hallock, 24, of Rhinelander. March 17, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Ashley Gibbs, 33, of Wausau. March 15, 2021: OWI, bail jumping, operating while revoked, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Gazmend A. Shabani, 43, of Wausau. March 15, 2021: Intimidate a victim by threatening force, fleeing an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • James Justin Mack Farrar, 29, of Wausau. March 17, 2021: Arson of building without the owner’s consent – repeater
  • Jesse W. Noll, 35, of Marshfield. March 16, 2021: Stalking, misuse of a GPS device-place without consent
  • John E. Becker, 42, of Merrill. March 11, 2021: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, failure to obtain deer required deer hunting approval
  • Rachel M. Hoeppner, 21, of Merrill. March 11, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine-repeater
  • Noel G. Alvarez, 29, of Wausau. March 11, 2021: Fleeing an officer
  • Nicholas S. Viergutz, 22. March 15, 2021: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Lance J. Meidl, 46, of Antigo. March 15, 2021: Bail jumping (four counts)
  • Kristopher J. Howe, 43, of Weston. March 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
  • Kevin M. Kane, 64, of Wausau. March 17, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI
  • Sarah K. Waggoner, 39, of Birnamwood. March 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • WANTED: Timothy J. Tacy, 25, of Wausau. Warrant issued March 15, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of THC-repeater
  • Tony Her, 28, of Wausau. March 12, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping