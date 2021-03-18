Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Kody O. Cowley, 29, of Wausau. March 18, 2021: Stalking

Anthony J. Dacquisto, 35, of Wausau. March 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine

Benjamin M. Bombagi, 44, of Birnamwood. March 17, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, third-offense OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

WANTED: Edward Lee Pollard, 42, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued March 18, 2021: Bail jumping, theft

Dawson Armstrong, 18, of Milwaukee. March 18, 2021: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping

Eli J. Oliver, 26, of Wausau. March 17, 2021: Second-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement, bail jumping

Mandi L. Hoffman, 32, of Wausau. March 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine

Kyle L. Seehafer, 30, of Kronenwetter. March 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime

Andre J. Kelly, 46, of Schofield. March 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Kelly M. Garduno, 37, of Wausau. March 17, 2021: Bail jumping operating while revoked

Henry Blaze, 54, of Abbotsford. March 18, 2021: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jake M. Barttelt, 41, of Wausau. March 18, 2021: Theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000, criminal damage to property



Paul J. Kaseno, 34, of Wausau. March 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Richard A. Bettencourt, 49, of Wausau. March 18, 2021: Criminal damage to property

Ryan J. Tessmer, 34. March 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs

Scott A. Goodin, 41, of Birnamwood. March 17, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

Jeffrey L. Dumler, 33, of Rib Lake. March 11, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent

Alex M. Welke, 27, of Mosinee. March 15, 2021: Bail jumping-domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property – domestic abuse repeater

Annamarie D. Kislow, 39, of Schofield. March 16, 2021: Criminal damage to property – domestic abuse repeater, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, forgery-uttering

Cheyenne F. Meshigaud, 29, of Lac Du Flambeau. March 12, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, possession of drug paraphernalia

Carl Nicholas, 38, of Mosinee. March 12, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI, bail jumping

Jeffery M. Leitru, 25, of Prentice. March 16, 2021: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, burglary, theft of movable property-special facts

Brian W. Koch, 38, of Wausau. March 11, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

Bobbie L. Stevenson, 61, of Wausau. March 12, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct

Austin M. Hallock, 24, of Rhinelander. March 17, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Ashley Gibbs, 33, of Wausau. March 15, 2021: OWI, bail jumping, operating while revoked, resisting or obstructing an officer

Gazmend A. Shabani, 43, of Wausau. March 15, 2021: Intimidate a victim by threatening force, fleeing an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

James Justin Mack Farrar, 29, of Wausau. March 17, 2021: Arson of building without the owner’s consent – repeater

Jesse W. Noll, 35, of Marshfield. March 16, 2021: Stalking, misuse of a GPS device-place without consent

John E. Becker, 42, of Merrill. March 11, 2021: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, failure to obtain deer required deer hunting approval

Rachel M. Hoeppner, 21, of Merrill. March 11, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine-repeater



Noel G. Alvarez, 29, of Wausau. March 11, 2021: Fleeing an officer

Nicholas S. Viergutz, 22. March 15, 2021: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer

Lance J. Meidl, 46, of Antigo. March 15, 2021: Bail jumping (four counts)

Kristopher J. Howe, 43, of Weston. March 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping

Kevin M. Kane, 64, of Wausau. March 17, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI

Sarah K. Waggoner, 39, of Birnamwood. March 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

WANTED: Timothy J. Tacy, 25, of Wausau. Warrant issued March 15, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of THC-repeater

Tony Her, 28, of Wausau. March 12, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping

