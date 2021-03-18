By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man accused of supplying a fatal heroin dose to his son and girlfriend was connected to a 2017 near-fatal overdose that resulted in a felony drug conviction, according to court documents.

Roderick Schultz booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Roderick Schultz, 53, is being held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to face two counts of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the weekend deaths in Wausau.

Court records show Schultz was one of three people arrested in March 2017 after a 36-year-old man overdosed and nearly died. The overdose was one of three in Wausau in a span of just a few days. Treg Leder, then 27, was also arrested in connection with the 2017 case.

Leder was convicted of manufacturing or delivering heroin and in December 2017 was sentenced to three years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision. After being released from prison Leder was arrested again after a traffic stop that took more than 2,000 doses of methamphetamine off the street. He is facing an array of felony charges and is free on a cash bond.

Treg Leder, 29, of Wausau. Felony charges filed Nov. 11 include two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver; and possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce, or store methamphetamine.

Schultz was ultimately convicted of maintaining a drug trafficking place. Woellner was sentenced to one year in the Marathon County Jail. In January 2018, Schultz was given a withheld sentence and ordered to spend three years on probation, which ended on Feb. 4, 2021 – six weeks before the most recent deaths.

A third suspect was arrested and charged in the 2017 case but died in 2018. Schultz is due in court April 5 for an initial appearance in the most recent case.

