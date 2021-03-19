WAUSAU – Whether they overwinter or migrate, the birds of northern, central and western Wisconsin land on “Route 51” at 10 a.m. today, March 19, for a special joint broadcast with WPR’s “The West Side.”

Guest Host Dean Kallenbach welcomes video journalist, author and birder Steve Betchkal and Jeanette Kelly, director of the Citizen Science Center of the Beaver Creek Reserve, to the program. They’ll discuss the wide variety of birds found in northern, central and western Wisconsin, as well as ways humans can keep these populations safe and healthy.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

