MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette fired basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski on Friday after seven seasons in which he posted no NCAA Tournament victories.

Marquette went 13-14 for its first losing season since 2014-15, Wojciechowski’s debut season. The Golden Eagles’ season ended with a 68-49 loss to Georgetown in the first round of the Big East Tournament.

“After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program,” Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement. “I’m confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent.”

Wojciechowski, a former longtime Duke assistant, went 128-95 overall and 59-68 in Big East competition at Marquette. The Golden Eagles earned two NCAA Tournament appearances in his seven seasons.

Marquette likely would have earned an NCAA bid in 2020 if the pandemic hadn’t halted the season, though the Golden Eagles ended that year by losing six of their last seven games.

