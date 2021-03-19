Lucille Huber

Lucille Huber, 90, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2021 as a result of a fall at home. She was surrounded by her family at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Lucille was born on November 1, 1930, in Brillion, Wisconsin, to Peter and Mary Binsfeld. She grew up in the rural Green Bay area and graduated from Nicolet High School in De Pere. After meeting at a dance, she married Maynard Huber, her loving husband of 60 years, on June 29, 1957.

Lucille’s first job out of high school was working for the Brown County Register of Deeds office in Green Bay. She worked her way up and was eventually appointed Deputy Register of Deeds for Brown County. After the family moved to Wausau in 1975, she found her way back to the business of vital records. She worked part-time at the Marathon County Register of Deeds office for more than 20 years.

Lucille lived a life built on faith, family and fun. She was a parishioner at Saint Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild for more than 45 years, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Her strong faith guided everything she did. Family was the most important priority for Lucille, and she would do anything for her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a beloved babysitter for her grandchildren, and she loved nothing more than spending time with her extended family. She was also a devoted caregiver for Maynard later in his life, and when he needed to move to Rennes Health and Rehab Center she was by his side every day.

Blessed with a wonderful sense of humor, Lucille was always up for games, cards or jokes – although she could seldom finish telling a joke without laughing. If there was a family video or photo competition, she was always right in the thick of it. She loved her family vacations in Minocqua, Clam Lake and Florida and enjoyed many an hour on a pontoon and around a campfire. A healthy and active 90-year-old, you would still regularly see her walking the neighborhood.

Lucille is survived by five children – Ronald (Leeanne) Huber, Mary Huber, Deb (John) Klug, Dennis (Deb Higgins) Huber and Steve (Erin) Huber, nine grandchildren – Dr. Emily (John) Favret, Ben Klug, Jake Klug, Sam Klug, Zack Higgins, Ellie Huber, Will Huber, Matt Huber and Charlie Huber, one great grandchild – Sophie Favret, one sister-in-law – Inge Huber and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Maynard, her parents, two brothers and one sister.

Services will be held Monday, March 22, at Saint Therese Catholic Church, 113 W. Kort Street, Rothschild, WI. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., with Father Joseph Albert presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Saint Therese Parish.

Lucille never said Goodbye. She always said, “Bye for now!” So, “Bye for now Lucille,” we will miss you!

Mark G. Rausch

Mark G. Rausch, 58, town of Riplinger, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Mark was born December 5, 1962 in Wausau, to the late Lawrence and Bette Mae (Stange) Rausch-Esselman.

Mark grew up in Athens, Wisconsin, on the family dairy farm. It was there that he learned perseverance, a good work ethic and life skills. Mark graduated from Athens High School in 1981. After graduating, he worked for various employers throughout his life where he was most recently employed with Flink Builders. As a child, Mark was curious about things and how they worked. He would tinker around until he figured things out. He carried that innate curiosity into his adulthood, learning many different skills and trades, such as hanging dry wall, fixing cars, planting flowers, welding, canning, anything having to do with his hands made him happy. He had a keen sense of humor, a recognizable laugh, and a phrase he would say, “You up already?” when he would call at 3:00 in the afternoon, that tickled your heart and warmed your soul. Mark, not only worked with his hands, but he was the one to call if you needed a helping hand. He would drop what he was doing just to help, with no questions asked and no payment needed.

His favorite pastimes were fishing, shooting pool, landscaping, gardening, cooking, building, and clowning around. But, his biggest satisfaction in life, came from spending quality time with family, friends and enjoying the company of his first grandson.



Mark is survived by his loving partner, Sondra Stange, Riplinger; his children, Jarrett and Makayla Rausch, Riplinger; grandson, Allen Rausch; his nine siblings, Ambrose (Patricia) Rausch, Athens, Thomas L. (Vernell) Rausch, Athens, Kenneth J. Rausch, Alaska, Norbert A. Rausch, Wausau, Marabeth (Jerry) Stahel, Marathon, Suzanne Franck, Weston, Therese Murkowski, Green Bay, Peter (Stacy) Rausch, Wausau, Jayne Rausch, Wausau; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives in MN, CO, WI, CA, IL, and OR.

Visitation for Mark will be Monday, March 29, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, with a service to follow at 5:00. Current Covid protocols will be in place and masks are required for those in attendance. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com



James 1:12

Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial, because when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love Him.



Mark lived life to the fullest and left a little piece of himself in all he encountered. He would not want us to grieve but to continue on and live life. We will always carry memories of him in our hearts.

John P. Grant

John P. Grant, 72, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home.

He was born January 2, 1949 in Medford, son of the late Jerome and Irene (Kleiber) Grant. On September 16, 1972 he married Mary Gallistel at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Medford. She preceded him in death on October 29, 2020.

John served his country in the United States Army and was very active in several veterans groups. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards with his friends and driving his new tractor.

Survivors include his daughter, Sarah (Peter) Severson; grandchildren, Bruce Spahr, Tiffany (Andy Watson) Spahr, Morgan, Samantha and Thomas Severson; great-grandchildren, Marlena Jean Watson; sister, Betty (Jerry) Stuessy; brothers, Michael (Ilene) Grant, Robert (Linda) Grant and Don (Barb) Grant; sisters-in-law, Norene Cywinski, Donna Faber, Deb Grant and Shirley Gallistel, many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Mary, he was preceded in death by brother, Ed Grant, sister, Rita Fuchs, brothers-in-law, John, James and Bob Gallistel, James Faber and Jim Cywinski, and sisters-in-law, Judy Gallistel and Jeanne Hoffman.

Private burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Medford. A celebration of life will be held this summer.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Elizabeth R. Grendzinski

Elizabeth “Betty” R. Grendzinski, 86, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

She was born March 15, 1935 in Stratford, daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Kauer) Hartl. On November 4, 1953, she married Leon T. Grendzinski at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Stratford. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2019.

For many years, Betty worked as a waitress for the former Bill’s Fine Foods in Wausau, a job she truly enjoyed. She was a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church, the Circle of Joy and Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Rose. Among her favorite pastimes, she liked cooking, traveling with her husband, Leon and was an excellent baker. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, friends and her cat “Kody”.

Survivors include, four children, Deborah Jones, Kronenwetter, Diane (Wilt) Faber, Ringle, David (Connie) Grendzinski, Weston and Dennis Grendzinski, Wisconsin Rapids; daughter-in-law, Shelley Grendzinski, Aurora, CO; ten grandchildren, Tyler and Jordan Faber, Alicia and Ashley Jones, Lindsey (Ben) Kottke, Travis and Brandon Grendzinski, Justin and Anna Bybee and Jacqueline Moeller; seven great-grandchildren, Ethan, Haley and Tater Moeller, Cameron Bybee, Eli and Wyatt Kottke and Bryson Grendzinski; sister, Dolores Fors, Indianapolis, IN; sister-in-law, Delores Hartl; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Leon, she was preceded in death by one son, Daniel, three sisters Mary Treml, Ann Ellenbecker, Maggie Van Ryzin, and one brother Mike Hartl.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Entombment will be in the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Geraldine M. Parsch

Geraldine M. “Gerry” Parsch, 77, Wausau, died Sunday March 22, 2020 at Wausau Manor.

She was born October 1, 1942, in Mosinee, daughter of the late Adolph and Dorothy (Schreiber) Bittner. On July 30, 1961, she married Charles Parsch in Waukegan, Illinois. He survives.

Prior to her retirement, Gerry had been employed as a bookkeeper at Knudson Construction.

Gerry had a passion for sewing. One of the things that she was most proud of was sewing paraments for St. Andrews Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her husband, Charles, children, Chuck (Sarah) Parsch, Wausau, Pam (Daniel) Mundt, Marshfield, Cathy (John Quinn) Miller, Wausau, Daniel (Jeri) Parsch, Pace, Florida, grandchildren, Jennifer Parsch, Andrew Parsch, Melinda Mundt, Megan Mundt, Joseph Mundt, Chelsea (Derek) Robbins, Aric Miller, Mar Miller, Devon Parsch, Dylan Parsch, Danielle (Mark) Sturzenegger, Caitlin (John) Brown, Taylor and Josh Gavin and seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy Thurs, Rothschild, Tom Bittner, Wausau, Bill Bittner Brainerd, Minnesota.

Besides her parents, Gerry was preceded in death by two siblings, Jacalyn Schoeder and Michael Bittner and one grandson, Christopher Mundt.

Memorial Services will be Noon Saturday April 10, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Jen Collins will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Pittsville at a later date. Visitation will be on Saturday April 10 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Current Covid protocols will be observed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

James H. Schultz

James H. Schultz, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Rennes Health and Rehab.

James was born in Wausau on November 5, 1941.

He served in the U.S. Army and after serving, was employed by James River until his retirement.

He is survived by his sister Beverly Powers and brother-in-law Dave Powers of Tomahawk.

He was preceded in death by his father Harold Schultz, by his mother Debora (Block) Schultz, and his brother David Schultz.

Visitation will be held at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a short service taking place at 11:30. His friend and neighbor, Richard Schultz, will officiate.

The family would like to thank Rennes Health and Rehab for their love and care for Jim the past 2 ½ years. Also, thank you to the Keene Family for always being there for Jim.

Theodore S. Roeder

Theodore (Ted) Scott Roeder, 94, of the Rosholt, WI area (Bevent Township) passed away on March 5, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, Wisconsin.

Ted was born April 2, 1926, to Norbert and Helen (Sowle) Roeder in Sparta, Wisconsin. Helen passed away shortly after Ted was born, and he was raised in Tomah, WI, by his maternal grandparents, Claude and Luetta Sowle, along with their own children.

Ted led a long and interesting life. He had many interests and skills and participated in a variety of activities throughout his life. He grew up in a musical family and music remained very important to him throughout his life.

He played several instruments including trumpet, violin, guitar and drums and sang in numerous choirs over the years, including the Monteverdi Chorale in Stevens Point, WI.

After High School he entered the Navy flight training program (V-12) at Lawrence College in Appleton, Wisconsin where he also played drums in the Navy band and sang in the choir. He was then sent to torpedo school. After that he had orders to a brand new destroyer in San Diego; but new orders arrived the next day sending him to Chapel Hill, NC, to participate in a pre-flight program. While there he played football for Paul “Bear” Bryant, who was also in the Navy and who later became famous as the most successful football coach in history for the Alabama Crimson Tide. After the Navy, he returned to Lawrence College to complete his undergraduate studies majoring in Zoology, Biology and Drama.

He had a strong love of the out of doors, which led him to spend time at Yellowstone Park with friends. He worked as a seasonal naturalist in Yellowstone Park and was first exposed to sled dog racing there. He taught Junior High in West Yellowstone during the school year. This set a pattern for the rest of his life as he bred and raced sled dogs for much of his life and returned to visit Yellowstone many times. In addition, he wrangled horses on T Cross Ranch outside of Dubois, WY and there learned to repair saddles.

After Yellowstone Park, he became a permanent ranger, first at the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, then at Mount McKinley (now Denali) in the winter and Katmai in the summer. While at Mount McKinley he ran the sled dog demonstration area and took dog sleds out to stock the remote cabins in the park. At Katmai, he was the head ranger and he built a boat house by hand which still stands and is now the ranger station.

He had 4 children with his first wife, Virginia, between 1952 and 1962 while working in the national parks. The children had a unique early education in those years in the parks and in Bozeman, Montana, where Ted pursued his post graduate studies in Water Science for several years.

His first post-college job related to his studies was in Fairbanks, Alaska, where he worked for the EPA for two years, racing sled dogs and enjoying the out of doors with his family in his free time. He and his family then moved to Stevens Point, WI where Ted was instrumental in starting the water science program in the College of Natural Resources and the Aquatic Toxicology Program. He taught Water 180, and Pollution Ecology in the CNR and Algology in the Department of Biology from 1968 through 1994. He also taught several summers at Pigeon Lake Field Station near Drummond, WI and at the CNR Summer Camp at Clam Lake, WI. In the summer of 1973 he participated in the Chukchi Imuruk Biological Survey, a National Park Service research project on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska, where the team lived in tents and were transported in and out by bush plane. He enjoyed teaching and inspired his students to pursue careers in related fields. In addition to teaching, he had a Leather Repair shop in Junction City, WI where he sold and repaired saddles. Ted volunteered at Circle A Ranch (a Christian Camp for youth) in Michigan for 30 years. He was also a founding member of the Stevens Point YMCA over 50 years ago.

Ted met the love of his life, Betsie Graham, while living in Stevens Point. Together they enjoyed many activities together, including sled dog racing, travel in the United States and Europe, sharing great food with each other and friends, church activities and educating young people about the out of doors both at the university and with other organizations such as the Boy Scouts and local elementary schools. For 10 years he and Betsie were part of UW-SP’s Bio-Wyo Summer program through the Biology Department where Ted helped to educate students about Yellowstone Park and the Bear Tooth Mountains where he had also done his graduate research. They were dedicated Green Bay Packer fans, and Ted rarely missed a game. They were interested in the Never Forgotten Honor Flights for WWII veterans, and Ted was very pleased to join the flight to Washington DC in 2013.

Other activities Ted enjoyed included reading, cooking, woodworking, leather work, and dog sled construction, and he did much of the work building his and Betsie’s final home, an A-frame house near Rosholt. He was involved with several organizations including: the International Sled Dog Racing Association (as director at large), the Wisconsin Trailblazers Sled Dog Club, the International Diatom Symposium, Faith Lutheran Church in Rosholt, and the Mosinee Community Band where he played bass drum. Ted’s dog teams (Kuzitrin Kennels) kept him active for many years racing up to 16 dogs in the open class and he spent countless hours working for the sled dog organizations. He was known by many for his wonderful smile and warm presence.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife of over 46 years, Betsie Graham; children Julia (Terry) Hovey, Scott Roeder, Susan Roeder and Larry (Nancy Wise) Roeder; grandson Scott (Claudia) Roeder; grandsons Joe Orren and Brian Davis (Larry’s step sons), sister-in-law Mary Roeder, brothers-in-law Robert and James (Winnie) Graham and a number of nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother Lorry Roeder, sister Carly Roeder, father Norbert Roeder, step mother Frances Roeder, daughter-in-law Barbe Roeder (wife of son Scott), and sister and brother-in-law Mary and Ron Keezer.

The family would like to thank the following for their kindness: Dr. Onitilo and staff at the Stevens Point Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center; Dr. Tanimu, Marshfield Clinic Weston Center; Town of Bevent First Responders; Hatley Ambulance Service personnel; and emergency room and hospital staff at Marshfield Medical Center Weston.

Memorials in Ted’s name may be made to: The Roeder Family Scholarship Fund at Lawrence University in Appleton, WI or the Stevens Point YMCA.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 17, 2021 at Jordan Park Lodge WEST (Corner of Highway 66 and Y near Stevens Point, WI) beginning at 10 AM with visitation. Appropriate actions to keep attendees healthy including social distancing will be appreciated. Burial will be 2PM at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Russell “Rusty” Olson

Russell “Rusty” Olson, 62, of Hatley, died on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Rusty was born on February 13, 1959, in Monmouth, IL. The son of Russell and Ruth (Clark) Olson.

Rusty worked as a firefighter for the Wittenberg Fire Department and as a paramedic for the Spirit Critical Care Transport for many years.

After September 11, 2001 Rusty went to New York for a week to help with search and recovery. He later worked in shipping and stock at Greenheck and occasionally helped in EMR. Rusty was a member of the Smart Local 365 at Greenheck.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and always took pride in his “perfect yard.” Rusty loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Rusty is survived by his mother, Ruth Ann (Earl Motz) Olson; one daughter, Holly (Dan) Filtz; seven grandchildren, Hailey, Ethan, Mason, Jakub, Isaiah, Tucker and Ellie; former wife, Helen; one sister, Roxanne (Tim) Thiede; two nephews, Jeremy Thiede and Christopher (Megan) Thiede and many close friends.

Rusty was preceded in death by his father, Russell; two daughters in infancy, Heather and Ruthie; one sister, Rhonda DeCrane and his best friend, Kip Hoppe.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg.

Burial will be in Silent Home Cemetery in Cameron, IL at a later date.

Memories and message of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank Rusty’s friends for visiting and keeping him company. The family would also like to thank Greenheck as Rusty always had good things to say about them.

