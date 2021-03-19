By Shereen Siewert

The Big Bull Falls Blues Fest in Wausau will go on as scheduled this August, featuring musicians who would have performed in 2020.

Wausau Events Interim Director Lindsey Lewitzke said the bands are lined up and artists are touring this summer, allowing the decades-long festival to return after a one-year hiatus. The 2020 event, like most summer festivals, was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

“The board feels (that in) August we’ll be able to hold the number of people we need to make the event successful,” Lewitzke said.

Wisconsin’s longest running blues fest is set for Aug. 20-21 at Fern Island Park in Wausau. All purchased tickets from 2020 will be rolled over to the 2021 festival and additional tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks after event organizers have a better understanding of capacity limits based on public health guidelines. See the full lineup below and learn more about ticket availability and pricing here.

Friday Night Lineup:

5:00PM-6:30PM – The Blues Disciples

7:00PM-8:30PM – Jay Stulo and The Mighty Aces Reunion

9:00PM-10:30PM – The Bel Airs

Saturday Night Lineup:

1:00PM-2:30PM – Lil Dylan

3:00PM-4:30PM – Rick Estrin and the Nightcats

5:00PM-6:30PM – Carolyn Wonderland

7:00PM-8:30PM – Mike Zito and his Big Blues Band

9:00PM-10:30PM – Eric Gales

Beer Tent:

Friday Night – Tommy Benz Band

Saturday Night – Squishy Mud

Wausau Events announced earlier this year that the annual Balloon Rally and Rib Fest will not take place, but a new event – the Taste n’ Glow Balloon Festival – will be held this summer on land owned by the Trailmakers Snowmobile Club in Stettin. Wausau Events is not spearheading the new event.

Lewitzke said an announcement about the status of other summer events is coming soon.

