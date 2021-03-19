WAUSAU – Kodie Kolden, an infielder from Washington State, and Tommy Delgado, an outfielder from Loyola Marymount University, have been added to the Wisconsin Woodchucks 2021 Roster.

Kodie Kolden

“After a successful 2020 Northwoods League Season with the St. Cloud Rox, we’re excited to have Kolden, a 5’11″ sophomore originally from Post Falls, Idaho, joining the team,” the Woodchucks said in a news release.

In 10 games this spring Kolden is hitting 390 with 16 RBI and one home run, according to the Woodchucks. At Dixie State, Kolden hit .647 with 11 hits, 12 RBI and eight runs scored earlier this year. In a shortened 2020 season, Kolden started 12 of the 13 games he appeared in, hitting .256 with six RBI. He was also named to the Pac-12 Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll. As a freshman he started 39 games with six multi-hit games.

“We are very excited to have Kodie Kolden this summer. He is a very good ball player, but more than that, he has been around before. He is experienced and will be the leader of the infield this summer,” Woodchucks head coach Corey Thompson said in the release. “He is off to a great start this spring, and I know he’ll bring that with him this summer!”

Tommy Delgado

Originally from La Verne, California, Delgado has appeared in 12 games for Loyola Marymount in 2021 leading to a .273 average with three RBI and one home run, the Woodchucks said. In 2020, Delgado appeared in eight games with five RBI. As a freshman in 2019 he batted .280 with 51 hits, 18 runs, eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 RBI, leading him to be named to the All-WCC Freshman Team.

“Tommy Delgado is the definition of a ball player; plays hard every day, goes about his work the right way,” Thompson said. “Tommy comes to us from a fantastic program in LMU. That coaching staff is doing things the right way.”



The Woodchucks’ home opener is June 1.

Like this: Like Loading...