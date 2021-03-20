WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a free, virtual program featuring Senator Tammy Baldwin, at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22. PoliTALK – An Update from Senator Tammy Baldwin will include an update from the Senator on topics relevant to businesses and constituents in Wisconsin, followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions of the Senator.

Senator Tammy Baldwin was born in Madison, Wisconsin, and raised by her grandparents. The Senator graduated from Madison West High School and went on to double-major in political science and mathematics at Smith College. In 1989, she received her law degree from UW-Madison. She served on the Madison Common Council; was elected to four terms on the Dane County Board of Supervisors; and in 1992, she was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly, serving three terms.

In 1998, Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District elected Tammy to Congress. After serving 14 years in the House of Representatives, Tammy was elected to the Senate in 2012 and she was reelected in 2018.

Senator Baldwin is the Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies. In addition to serving on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Baldwin serves on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

For more information or to register for this program, please visit WausauChamber.com. The event will be recorded and posted to the Chamber’s YouTube channel.

