By Shereen Siewert

The risk of wildfires statewide continues to rise as dry conditions persist over the weekend, with fire danger ‘very high’ in the Wausau area.

Fire crews battled 19 wildfires statewide over the past two days including one on the Marathon/Portage County line and another blaze just northeast of Marathon County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Due to fire weather conditions, burning is not allowed today in Marathon, Lincoln, Langlade, Portage, Wood, Shawano, Clark and Taylor counties. DNR officials say burning in barrels, debris piles, and grass or wooded areas – even with an annual permit – is prohibited.

Campfires, though strongly discouraged, are permitted if used solely for cooking or warming purposes, but please use extreme caution.

Like this: Like Loading...