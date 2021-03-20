Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

We have now again witnessed Sen. Johnson speak out in support of the supposed law abiding Americans who raided the Capitol January 6. He expressed greater fear of BLM and anti fascists.

We have not heard from our Congressman Tom Tiffany with any condemnation of the comments. If he fails to speak out, isn’t that tacit agreement?

William Mansell, Wausau

Like this: Like Loading...