Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

As we look at yard signs for the school board election, it appears 3 candidates are running as a bloc. District school board positions should be filled with independent thinkers who have a solid knowledge of the district, listen to one another, seek common ground and finally arrive at decisions that best serve our students, teachers, other district employees and our community.

We are grateful our students have returned to school. Let’s show them and district employees the care and respect they deserve by putting partisan politics aside.

Jean Fisher, Wausau

Like this: Like Loading...