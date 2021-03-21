By Shereen Siewert

A 30-year-old woman was shot to death at a home on Wausau’s west side early Sunday and police have arrested one man in connection with the death.

The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North 9th Avenue. Officers responded to find the woman dead of an apparent gunshot wound, according to a Wausau Police Department release issued Sunday afternoon.

Umberto N. Lo, 24, was arrested at the scene and was transported to the Marathon County jail. Police say Lo and the victim knew one another.

A homicide investigation is underway, spearheaded by the Wausau Police Department and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

If probable cause is found, an initial appearance will be scheduled for a later date. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and others impacted by her death,” said Wausau Police Capt. Benjamin Graham, in a news release.

Like this: Like Loading...