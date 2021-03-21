Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Office Cleaning. Good News Project would appreciate assistance with office cleaning. One time per week would be ideal, any time Monday – Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. About 1-3 hours each week. Contact Susie for more details at 715-843-5985 or susie@goodnewswi.com.

Deliver Food Pantry Items to Seniors. Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. (every other week) Faith in Action delivers food pantry items from The Neighbors’ Place to seniors in Marathon County who are not able to easily leave their homes. We are looking for a substitute to spend an hour or two making four to eight deliveries in Wausau, Rothschild, Schofield or Weston. Contact Jamie at Faith in Action, 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Committee Member: Monk Botanical Gardens. Serve on one of the many committees to help influence the direction and success of the Gardens. Committees include Special Events, Grounds, Finance, Development, Governance, Human Resources, and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility committee. Contact 715-261-6309 or info@monkgardens.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

White Board and Cork Board Needed: North Central Health Care. We are in need of a medium-sized corkboard and white board. Contact Kathy at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Items Needed for The Women’s Community Shelter. Toilet brushes (with holders), small trash bins, shower curtain liners and hooks, dish bins, small fans and lamps. Please contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for more information and to arrange delivery.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

