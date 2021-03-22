By Shereen Siewert

Crews responded Monday afternoon to a single vehicle rollover southeast of Mosinee in which one person appears to have suffered serious injuries.

The crash was discovered by a passer-by who did not witness the actual crash at about 3:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of CTH X and Camp Road.

A medical helicopter was initially headed to the scene but was called off. There’s no official word yet on the driver’s condition or what led to the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is received.

Like this: Like Loading...