MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System began enrollment today for Community Corps, a new AmeriCorps program launched in January that will place 80 full-time members across Wisconsin to support clinics, hospitals, coalitions, youth serving organizations, public health, and other nonprofits and government agencies to address local health priorities.

Marshfield Clinic Health System AmeriCorps Community Corps is accepting member applications for people interested in serving beginning September 2021 through August 2022.

“Community Corps members will provide additional capacity to help organizations address their most pressing community health needs,” said Brian Blahnik, manager of the new program, in a news release. This could include work on nutrition, mental health, substance misuse, chronic disease prevention, healthy growth and development, academics, tobacco and physical fitness.

“Service in AmeriCorps is an opportunity for individuals to serve their community and also provides valuable work related experience, builds skills and prepares individuals for future employment,” Blahnik said. “We also see many nontraditional members who want to give back, share their skills and talents and be a part of a national service movement.”

Community Corps members who are selected will begin serving communities on Sept. 13. People interested in service can visit and apply at https://communityhealth.marshfieldclinic.org/en/Americorps.

Questions about becoming a member or about the program in general, can be directed to Brian Blahnik, manager, at blahnik.brian@marshfieldclinic.org or 715-221-8403.

Like this: Like Loading...