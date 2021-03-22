By Shereen Siewert

Friends and family members are mourning the death of a Wausau woman who was fatally shot over the weekend, the apparent victim of domestic violence.

Mai Rue Vang, also known as Lily Vang, was found dead early Sunday in her Wausau home. The alleged shooter, Umberto Lo, is being held in the Marathon County Jail on a $1 million bond and is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide later this week.

Spokeswoman Angelique McNaughton said family members are shattered following Vue’s tragic death and are now struggling to raise funds to pay for her funeral. Vang left behind four children ranging in age from 7 months to 13 years old.

In a Facebook post, Yee Leng Xiong, the executive director of the Hmong American Center, offered his condolences and urged anyone struggling with domestic violence to reach out for help.

“My heart aches for the Vang family tonight, and I grieve and mourn with their family,” he wrote. “Because of this senseless and selfish murder, our community lost a wonderful mother, a loving daughter, and a beautiful sister.”

A GoFundMe page has so far raised more than $6,000 to help with funeral costs. To donate, visit this page.

“It’s difficult to ask strangers for money, but any help with expenses will be greatly appreciated,” wrote Vaj Feanna.

How to get help

Wisconsin Hmong Family Strengthening Helpline: 888-740-4292

The Womens Community, Inc.: 715-842-5663

Chat with a representative from the National Domestic Violence Hotline here or call 800-799-SAFE

