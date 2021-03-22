Bryan D. Behnke

Bryan Dennis Behnke passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2021 at the age of 56. Bryan was born February 9, 1965 to Dennis Behnke and Sharon Behle. On November 25th, 1994 he married Tammy

(Hieronimus) and together they raised four children.

Bryan loved the outdoors–always making time to go out camping, fishing, tubing and kayaking with his family and friends. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryan was a hardworking, fun, loving and dedicated guy who also loved dogs.

Bryan is survived by his loving wife Tammy (Hieronimus), his three sons Matthew Hieronimus (Rebecca Krohn) Hatley, Nicholas and Dakota Behnke both of Schofield, his daughter Peyton Behnke of Stevens Point and grandson Hunter Hieronimus. His father Dennis Behnke (Merrill) and mother Sharon Behle (Schofield). His brother Dennis Behnke (Schofield), his sister Lisa Behnke (Schofield) along with nieces Hope and Haley Behnke (Schofield) and Step brother Marvin Behle (Barb) (Wausau) and Step Sister Michelle (Pete-Hillman) Novitzke (Mosinee), mother-in-law and father-in-law Carol and Phil Olson (Wausau), sister-in-law and brother-in-law Terra (LeRoy) LaFave (Ringle) nice and nephew Nicole and Josh LaFave (Wausau).

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunt Joyce Dumdey, father in law James Hieronimus, and step father Charles Behle.

Services will be on Saturday, March 27, at John J Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield. Visitation 10:00am – 12:00pm followed by a Memorial Service with Rev. Tim Swanson officiating. A live stream of the service will be available.

A Celebration of Life will also be held at Kelly Club following service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bryan’s name to Crossroads K9 rescue.

Joanne Eastwood

Joanne Salzwedel Maples Eastwood, 84 of Wausau WI passed away February 26, 2021 at her home at The Gardens where she resided since September of 2018.

Joanne was born September 23, 1936 in St. Paul MN to the late George and Olive Salzwedel. After High School, Joanne enlisted into the United States Air Force where she met her first husband Kenneth E Maples.

Joanne married Kenneth Maples February of 1956 until his death in January 1981. Joanne met a wonderful person Wayne Eastwood who she married March 26, 1983, enjoying life with Wayne until his death March 27, 1990. Joanne then met her soulmate, Carl McIntyre in Phoenix AZ and remained friends for 20 years until her death.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents George and Olive Salzwedel, her husbands Kenneth Maples and Wayne Eastwood. Her close friend Carl McIntyre passed away March 3, 2021. Brother in law Curt Johnson.

Joanne is survived by one son Hugh Maples (Jill) of Eagan MN, Daughter Georgia (Dean Koutnik) Masco of Rothschild WI, Grandson Jake Hauck of Rothschild WI, Granddaughters Danielle Maples of Shakopee MN, Tina (Joel) King of Bloomington MN, sisters Georgene (Curt) Johnson, Lynn (Ozzie) Dwelly both of St. Paul MN. Along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Joanne enjoyed traveling, cruises and casinos, especially Bingo. She was quite the competitor when it came to cards, board games and Dominoes. She had a passion for TCM Movies – loved her movies! Beanie Babies and her Painted Ponies. Joanne had a zest for life and loved to make those around her smile. She had a beautiful personality. Joanne was noted for her hats which she wore proudly!

The family would like to thank the entire staff at The Gardens for their unwavering commitment, kindness and care to Joanne. A special thank you to Barb for her special friendship with Joanne. We would also like to extend our thanks to Aspirus at Home Hospice for bringing peace and comfort to Joanne in her final days.

The family will be celebrating Joanne’s life at a later date in Minnesota as Joanne’s wishes are to be buried at Fort Snelling in St. Paul MN.

Dennis G. Weiss

Dennis G. Weiss, 76 of Phlox, died on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Dennis was born on April 26, 1944, in Milwaukee, the son of Roy and Orena (Hossmann) Weiss.

Dennis most recently worked at North Star Casino as a security guard.

In his free time he showed dogs and enjoyed snowshoeing and photography.

Dennis loved traveling, especially going to the UP in the fall. Most importantly, he will always be remembered for his great sense of humor.

Dennis is survived by his special friends, Diane Heim, Rick (Diane) Reed, Sue Walters and her late husband, Wayne, and Melvin “Toad” Kazik Jr.

Services are pending at this time.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

