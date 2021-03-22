The Wausau Early Birds Rotary Club has joined Rotary International and The Rotary Foundation in observing World Water Day today, March 22, as it has committed to help fund a major water project in Escuintla, Guatemala.

This project has brought together resources from 12 Rotary clubs, five Rotary Districts, two foundations, the Rotary International World Fund and Engineers Without Borders to bring a vital clean and reliable water source to a critical regional medical facility in Central America, according to the rotary club. The project is expected to cost roughly $196,000.

The Wausau Early Birds will help fund a new well that will provide a water supply and elevated water tank to help source Escuintla Hospital, a 276-bed primary health care hospital. A pump and controls will be installed, external connections made, and sink and toilet fixtures with low-flow alternatives will replace outdated fixtures.

Anyone interested in supporting this cause or joining the Wausau Early Birds Rotary Club can contact Club President Dave Anderson at rotarydave6220@aol.com or 608-347-4978.

