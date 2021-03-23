WAUSAU — Mountain Lane Apartments will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31 to celebrate the new business at 1401 Elm Street. The event is open to the public.

Mountain Lane Apartments offers new luxury apartment homes located on the former site of Mountain Lanes Bowling Center on Wausau’s west side. The four-story apartment building features 87 one- and two-bedroom units many with views of Rib Mountain.

Mountain Lane Apartments provide the following amenities:

Covered, heated, and secured first floor parking with electric car charging stations

Private garages available

Spectrum Wi-Fi and cable included

Latch smart lock system for controlled access

Stainless steel appliances

Granite counter tops

Gas ranges

Private balconies

Fitness center

Community outdoor grill, patio, and gas fire pit

Common area work center and conference room

Marathon Park within walking distance

Shopping within walking distance

Pet friendly washing station (pets welcome)

For more information on Mountain Lane Apartments, please visit MountainLaneApartments.com.

