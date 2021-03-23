WAUSAU — Mountain Lane Apartments will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31 to celebrate the new business at 1401 Elm Street. The event is open to the public.
Mountain Lane Apartments offers new luxury apartment homes located on the former site of Mountain Lanes Bowling Center on Wausau’s west side. The four-story apartment building features 87 one- and two-bedroom units many with views of Rib Mountain.
Mountain Lane Apartments provide the following amenities:
- Covered, heated, and secured first floor parking with electric car charging stations
- Private garages available
- Spectrum Wi-Fi and cable included
- Latch smart lock system for controlled access
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite counter tops
- Gas ranges
- Private balconies
- Fitness center
- Community outdoor grill, patio, and gas fire pit
- Common area work center and conference room
- Marathon Park within walking distance
- Shopping within walking distance
- Pet friendly washing station (pets welcome)
For more information on Mountain Lane Apartments, please visit MountainLaneApartments.com.