By Shereen Siewert

Human remains discovered last week on the Menominee Reservation are those of a woman missing since June, authorities said.

Katelyn Kelley, 22, was reported missing June 18 by family members. She was last seen walking east near Hwy. VV and Silver Canoe Road the night of June 16. In July, tribal officials announced a $5,000 reward related to her disappearance.

Menominee Tribal Police say Kelley’s remains were discovered Wednesday, March 17. An autopsy conducted Monday confirmed her identity.

Police have not specified the exact location where the remains were discovered and have not said how Kelley died. Tribal police, along with the FBI, are investigating the death.

