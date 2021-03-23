Wausau Pilot & Review, central Wisconsin’s premiere online, independent newspaper, is pleased to introduce Christina Wierichs-Kimball as its new advertising sales representative.

Born and raised in Appleton, Wierichs-Kimball relocated to the Wausau area more than two decades ago. She has solid experience in media sales and has been active in fundraising and promotional events with multiple organizations in the area for many years. Wierichs-Kimball is known for her unique ability to find solutions to help businesses of all sizes maximize their impact in the community.

“I am enthusiastic and ready to help the Wausau area blossom out of this pandemic with events to bring our community together again,” Wierichs-Kimball said.

Moving forward, Wierichs-Kimball will be the first point of contact for locally owned and operated businesses seeking advertising solutions and partnerships with Wausau Pilot & Review, from traditional banner advertising to sponsorships and special events.

“I met Christina more than 20 years ago when we worked together in the radio industry,” said Wausau Pilot & Review Publisher Shereen Siewert. “We are incredibly lucky to have someone on our team with her talent, creativity and dedication.”

Wierichs-Kimball lives in Wausau with her husband and two dogs, Rigby and Remington. The couple has two grown children. Contact her at 715-843-5549 or christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Founded in 2017, Wausau Pilot & Review is a proud member of the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN), Wisconsin Newspaper Association (WNA) and Local, Independent, Online News (LION) publishers group.

