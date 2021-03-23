By Shereen Siewert

Members of the Wausau School Board Education and Operations Committee on Monday voted unanimously to open schools fully in person, five days per week, at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

As part of the proposal, the District will eliminate the remote learning option for its brick and mortar schools starting Sept. 1. Families wishing to have their children learn remotely can enroll in WAVE, the district’s fully virtual school.

Final board action will take place at the April 12 regular Board of Education meeting. If the board approves the plan, district officials will continue to monitor the state of public health to determine what, if any, necessary COVID-19 safety precautions and protocols will be necessary at the start of the next school year.

Families can learn more about WAVE, and what it offers, by visiting

https://www.wsdwave.org/.



Like this: Like Loading...