By Shereen Siewert

The victim in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday in Knowlton has been identified as Arthur Altenburg, 91, of Mosinee.

The crash was discovered at about 3:20 p.m. Monday by a passer-by who did not witness the actual crash near the intersection of CTH X and Camp Road. Altenburg was the drive and sole passenger inside the vehicle.

A medical helicopter was initially headed to the scene but was called off. Altenburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

