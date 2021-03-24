Stratford Online Book Club Chat: “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson
April 1 – 30. Join the Stratford Branch Library staff and others for an ongoing, online club discussion of “The Splendid and the Vile.” 715-687-4420. MCPL Stratford.
Book of the Month Club: “The End of October” by Lawrence Wright
April 1 – 30. Stop by the Athens Branch to pick up the April Book of the Month, along with a set questions to get you thinking about Wright’s 2020 novel. 715-257-7292. MCPL Athens.
Virtual Book Club: “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith
April 12. Join the Marathon City Branch staff and other likeminded literature lovers for a virtual discussion of Betty Smith’s classic novel. 5:45 p.m. 715-443-2775. MCPL Marathon City.
Virtual Book Club: “Refugee” by Alan Gratz”
April 13. Take part in a lively discussion of a wide variety of books with Hatley Branch staff members and other fans of literature. 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. MCPL Hatley.
Virtual Book Club: “Dewey” by Vicki Myron
April 19. Join the Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, virtual discussion about a small-town cat who touched the world. 1 p.m. 715-693-2144. MCPL Mosinee.
Source: Marathon County Public Library