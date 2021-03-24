The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Woof!

I’m River and I heard you’re looking for a dog just like me to adopt! Well, today is your lucky day. I’m a sweet girl that was surrendered to HSMC after my owner could no longer care for me.

I’m super energetic, active and in need of a family that is just as active as I am. I can play a little rough with other dogs so I need a dog friend that can match my energy level and keep me in my place. I think I could learn to coexist with cats as well. If you think a happy gal like me could be the one for you come visit me soon.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

