By Shereen Siewert

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Marshfield woman who has not been seen for more than two weeks.

Xiomara Santiago, 40, is known to have contacts in Milwaukee but has not had contact with friends and family. Police seek to contact her to ensure her well-being.

Anyone with information about Santiago’s location is urged to contact the Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4384.

Xiomara Sanitiago

Xiomara Santiago

Xiomara Santiago Photos courtesy of the Marshfield Police Department

