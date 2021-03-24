Hard-working families in our community often struggle to make it from paycheck to paycheck, with little left over for savings or unexpected expenses. From time to time, they need to rely on help from area programs, including Rebecca’s Closet.

You can help fill the need by doing the following:

1. Share this link and buy needed items from Rebecca’s Closet’s Amazon Wish List at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2UOCZHN21FLUX?ref_=wl_share.

2. Accept donations at your workplace. Add your workplace drop-off location and deadline for accepting donations for the Community Baby Shower poster. Promote the Community Baby Shower, letting your employees and customers know where your collection site will be and when they can drop off items. Drop off new items from May 3-7 at the United Way Office.

3. Drop-off donations at two central locations: Peoples State Bank, Marathon County locations, and Associated Bank locations on Stewart Avenue, downtown and Weston locations.

The most needed items right now are baby girls 0-3 month sleepers and onesies.

Rebecca’s Closet is a volunteer-run project of Women United that helps low-income families with children by supplying clothing size infants through size 14/16.

