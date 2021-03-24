George T. Writz

George Thomas Writz, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021 under the care of Compassus Hospice at Primrose Retirement Community. He was born on April 11, 1924 in the Township of Johnson to Thomas and Helen (Stenzil) Writz. He was baptized April 20, 1924 at the Church of Saint Anthony, Athens, WI; his sponsors were Stan Writz and Lucy Myszka. Both of George’s parents had passed away by 1935, and his Aunt Eleanor and Uncle Stan Writz welcomed George into their home.

George joined the workforce after completing 8th grade, first working on a farm east of Poniatowski, then logging in the Michigan woods, and in 1943, his truck driving career started. In 1944 he met the love of his life, Laurene Passehl, and they were married on July 26, 1947 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in the Town of Wein with Caroline and Herbert Passehl as their witnesses. In 2017 they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

George and Laurene bought their first house in Marshfield, and that was where their two children were born. In 1954 they purchased a dairy farm, and family helped them with labor and equipment as they worked to build the farm up. In 1966 they sold the farm and moved to Wausau; there George was co-owner with his brother, Ed Writz, at Wausau Truck Sales & Writz Leasing. After selling that business, George started hauling Miller Beer from the Milwaukee Miller Brewery to the Central Beer Distributorship in Rothschild for 20 years until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, playing Sheepshead, riding his bike, and traveling to all 50 states and multiple countries in Europe, with a highlight being a family cruise through the Panama Canal.

George is survived by his daughter, Sharon (James) West, of Wausau; his grandchildren Lisa (Jess) Garms, of Seattle, Angela (Lucas) Niewolny, of Wausau, Katelyn Writz, of Marathon, and Cassandra Writz, of Marathon, his great-grandson Roman Garms, of Seattle, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.

George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Laurene, his son Gerald, and his siblings, Sophia Loth, Joseph Writz, Edward Writz and Marcella Reilly.

Funeral services will be set at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.brainardfuneral.com. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Primrose staff that cared for George during the past three and a half years, and to the Compassus Hospice team that cared for him in his final days. Also a thank you to Pastor Jeff Martinson of Saint Andrew Lutheran Church for the prayers and companionship you offered so freely during your visits. Each of you has been a gift to our family, and we are grateful for your kindness!

James B. Wright

James B. Wright, 89 years old, of Wausau, passed away on February 9, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Jim was born on November 19, 1931, to the late Bailey and Alice (Pratt) Wright in Dayton, Ohio. He attended Central High School in Lima, Ohio, graduating in 1949 and graduated with a BS in Nautical Science from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. After serving with the Merchant Marines, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy and served from 1955 to 1964.

He married Sue Ebling in 1965. She preceded him in death on January 28, 2000.

Jim was a career engineer; first for Lima Electric and had retired as a senior product engineer for Marathon Electric. He was a member of the Electrical Generating Systems Association (EGSA) from 1973-2012. He was a forefather of their education programs and the namesake for the Education Award as well as the author for the EGSA Reference Book. Jim served as President in 1990, receiving the Gordon Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Moreover, Jim was a member of Wausau Elks Lodge 248 for 28 years and was active in their youth and community activities.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacie (Ray) Huang; and granddaughter, Audrey Huang. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue.

An Elks Lodge of Sorrow with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Private interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The American Cancer Society and The American Heart Association.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donald A. Skare

Donald Allan Skare, 63, Weston, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday March 20th. After a short stay in Palliative care, he moved to his sister’s house in Rib Mountain to be with his loving family where he enjoyed some time outside in the fresh air and sunshine.

Don was born March 7, 1958 in Wausau to the late Norman and Betty “Betz” (Galipeau) Skare. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps serving from 1976-80 earning the rank of Corporal. Don then began working as a mechanic for the City of Wausau, serving as union president and retiring in January 2014 as Superintendent of Public Works for the City of Wausau. Don married Denise Krueger in Las Vegas on May 17, 1993 bringing their two families together.

Don was a man with a heart of gold willing to help anyone and everyone with any project or need they had. He was a proud dad and grandpa who was always willing to be there for them no matter what. He had a gift for problem solving and repairing almost anything and used those skills often. He was a faithful member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, serving as Ministry Chair for Personnel for 10 years. As his health allowed, Don enjoyed golfing, traveling anywhere on his Honda GoldWing motorcycle, camping and dining out with friends and family. He and Denise went to Jamaica for her son’s wedding in January 2006. He was a proud member of American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10 and was an avid supporter of veterans throughout his life.

Don battled with Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) and heart issues for many years but always met his struggles with dignity and grace. He ran support meetings for The Myositis Association (TMA) for Wisconsin and wanted to help those battling with this disease.

Don is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 28 years, Denise; daughter, Aimee (Brian) Anderson; grandchildren, Fallon, Laina, Hunter and Bailey; siblings, Tom (Joyce) Skare, Sue (Wayne) Pagryzinski, Ray (Terri) Skare and Debra (Joe) Smith; Denise’s son, Michael (Michelle) Krueger; Denise’s grandchildren, Carly and Colton and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Michael, Joseph, Mary Jane and Ellen.

Don’s funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 25 at Brainard Funeral Home Everest Chapel, resuming on Friday at 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Military rites will be conferred following the funeral service at the church. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Don’s obituary page at brainardfuneral.com beginning at 11:00 AM on Friday. The interment of ashes ceremony with military honors will be held on a later date at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a charitable donation in Don’s memory.

Sincere appreciation goes to the doctors, nurses and staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital Palliative Care and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their compassionate care for Don. A special thanks to Dr Gerald Grim, MD, who oversaw Don’s care for so many years and to Dr Fritz Riveron, MD and Dr. German Larrain, MD and cardiologist and all of the other medical professionals too numerous to name that worked so hard over the years on Don’s behalf. Thank you!

Dorothy M. Kraus

Dorothy Marie Kraus, 91, Wausau, entered into the gates of heaven peacefully March 21, 2021, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, surrounded by her loving family at Sylvan Crossings, Wausau.

She was born September 12, 1929 in Stratford, WI, daughter of the late Archie and Jennie (Knops) Leick. She grew up on a dairy farm in Stratford and graduated from Stratford High School. On November 14, 1951 she married Louis A. Kraus Jr. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Stratford. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2019 after 67 years of marriage.

Dorothy lovingly cared for her family making them her top priority. She was one of many musically talented family members playing the piano and accordion throughout the years. She could be found later on in life on the piano bench with one of her many great-grandchildren sharing her craft.

She enjoyed many years of crocheting afghans for her grandchildren and embroidering dishtowels for all her children. You could find her completing crosswords puzzles and putting together many jigsaw puzzles. She and Louie loved to travel the country and enjoyed taking day trips together in their later years.

She was a loving devoted mother to 8 beautiful children, and a loving grandmother to 15 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren (soon to be 22), 4 step-great-grandchildren and 1 step great-great-grandchild.

Survivors include her children Karen (Barney) Mueller of Fenwood, Diane (Jim) Bohman of Stratford, Janet Fischer of Weston, Louis (Patti) Kraus of Wausau, Bob (Margaret) Kraus of Sun Prairie, Darlene (Dale) Krzanowski of Edgar, Gloria (Jack) Stencil of Wausau, Duane Kraus of Wausau; Grandchildren, Chris (Tina) Mueller, Renee Mueller, Becky (Joey) Stueber, Jennifer Bohman, Jessica (Jason Krause) Bohman, Matthew (Jenny) Bohman, Heather (Joe) Murkowski, Emily (Matt) Graveen, John (Chrissy) Kraus, Morgan (David) Diaz, McKenzie (Ben) Colvin, and Jameson Kraus, Justin (Brittni) Krzanowski, Josh (Leah) Krzanowski, Megan (Adam) Stanek; step-grandchildren Samantha (Nathan Koss) Reynolds, Marissa (Kyle Birling) Reynolds, Todd (Sue) Fischer, and Tim (Elayne) Fischer.

She is survived by her siblings Lucille Leick, Marshfield, MaryAnne Schreiner, Weston, Kenneth (Mary) Leick, Stratford and Orville (Rosanne) Leick, Weston, sister-in-law Margaret Leick, Stratford and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Louis, her parents Archie and Jennie Leick, a brother Richard Leick, a brother-in-law Francis Schreiner, and her son-in-law Richard Fischer.

A private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated 2:00 p.m. Friday March 26, 2021 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The service will be live streamed on the St. Matthew Catholic Church site. The Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Burial will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery, Rozellville. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family would like to thank Bernie of Aspirus Palliative Care, Jodi and all the caregivers at Sylvan Crossings, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their loving care of Dorothy.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Dorothy’s name.

Doris E. Spinnett

Doris E. Spinnett, 88, Wausau, formerly of Milwaukee passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Colonial Manor, Wausau.

She was born October 19, 1932 in Kansas, daughter of the late Jason and Ruby (Moore) Spinnett.

For many years Doris was a mail sorter at the United States Post Office in Milwaukee. Some of her favorite pastimes included breeding German shepherds that were AKC and gardening.

Survivors include her children, Joe Montes, Brookfield, Steve Montes, Aurora, CO, Mike Montes, Milwaukee, Mary Grunewald-Montes, Weston, Ruth Montes, Brown Deer, Mark Montes, Vancouver, WA, Susan Montes, Milwaukee and Christopher Geracie, Franklin and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one son, David Montes and five brothers and sisters.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

James E. Mullen

James E. Mullen, 64, died Monday, March 15, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born October 30, 1956 in Peoria, Illinois, son of George Mullen and the late Linda (Sparks) Mullen. He married Lynn Long.

James and Lynn own Mullen’s Irish Pub, Edgar. He loved his black cowboy hats, Jack Daniels, politics, gambling, bartending and camping. He was an avid Packer fan, was quick witted and stubbornly passionate.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn Mullen, Poncho the dog; five children, R. Brandon Seibert, James (Sonya) Mullen, Tabitha (Matthew) Schafer, Michael Mullen and Lyndi Mullen; five grandchildren, Kaylee, James, Maddyson, Christopher and Sofia; father, George (Phyllis) Mullen; siblings, George (Cathy), Diana (Keith) and Brenda (Dawn); his best friend, Joe Schilling.

Celebration of Jame’s life will be March 27, 2021 at the Mullen’s Irish Pub. Please check the Mullen’s Irish Pub Facebook page for more information.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Erwin “Bud” Jaeger

Erwin “Bud” Douglas Jaeger, age 94, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Bud was born April 9, 1926, to Irma Eda (Coerper) Jaeger and Erwin “Irv” Frank Jaeger in Wausau, Wisconsin where he remained a life-long resident. Upon graduating from Wausau High School, Bud enlisted in the Army on June 28, 1944, and was sent to Fort Sheridan, IL for basic training. After being honorably discharged in 1946, he spent a year at UW Madison and went on to graduate from Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis, MN.

After graduation, Bud returned to Wausau to help run the family business, Jaeger Baking Co. He married his childhood sweetheart, Jeanne T. Kleinheinz on September 3, 1949. After selling the bakery in the late 1960s, Bud earned a Realtor License and eventually become a partner in Central Beer Distributors. Bud and Jeanne loved to travel. Beer conventions, Olympics, and cruises took them throughout Europe, The Mediterranean, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Hawaii, The Caribbean, and to their beloved Sint Maarten, NA where they had a condo for winter vacations. Bud also loved spending summers at the cottage his family built on Pike Lake. There, he kept and rode horses, liked to watch golf, and swim with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his kind heart, wanderlust, and great sense of humor. He was a well-known entrepreneur in the community, but his biggest quiddity was his generous spirit as he always enjoyed helping those around him.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne, mother Irma and father Irv. He is survived by his sister Beverly and her spouse Donald Seaholm, daughter Deborah and her spouse James Falkowski, grandchildren Casimier Falkowski and his spouse Rachel, Derrick Falkowski, Zora Falkowski, and many nieces and nephews.

Bud’s family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the following:

Dr. Ivan Schaller and his staff at Marshfield clinic, for more than thirty years of excellent medical care. Bud couldn’t have thrived as long as he did without them; Dr. Stephen Fox for his miraculous surgical skills and home visits; The wonderful staff at Primrose Retirement Community where he lived for the past 11 years; Brett and the rehab staff at Benedictine in Wausau for their patience and perseverance and finally Nurse Hannah and the compassionate staff at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau where Bud spent his final days. These people were truly God-sent.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Florian Parish, 500 Church Lane, Hatley, WI. Fr. Greg Bohren will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. The American Legion, Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10 will be performing military honors. Following the service, Bud will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation in Bud’s name to the Marathon County Humane Society, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, or the VFW.

Janeen V. Sullivan

Janeen V. Sullivan, 72, of Wausau, WI, formerly of Terre Haute, IN passed away peacefully March 19, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center- Weston.

Janeen was born in Wheaton, IL on August 3, 1948 to parents Chandler Emmett and Virginia Carolyn (Dumroese) Weith. She was an elementary teacher for over 30 years. She married James Sullivan in May of 1968 and together they raised two daughters. After retiring, Janeen moved to Wausau, WI and enjoyed spending her time at the cottage and gazing at the lake. She also enjoyed spending her time with her canine companions, Max and Brandy. Janeen was an avid reader and meticulously crafted dollhouses. She will be remembered for her excellent cooking and for her selflessness- often driving her grandson to gymnastics. She was an amazing mom and losing her leaves a hole in our hearts.

Janeen is survived by daughters, Dawn Sullivan Duschel and Erika Leigh Sullivan (David Lee Ward); grandson, Adam James Duschel; brothers-in-law, David Sullivan (children: Kelly and Brian), Jeff and Ruth Ann Sullivan (children: Justin, Ryan, Caitlin ), Kevin and Joy Sullivan (children: Patrick and Kyle); and sister-in-law, Sue Weith (children: Kelly, Matthew, Steven). She is preceded in death by her husband, James Sullivan; sister, Vickie Weith; brother, Gene Weith; parents, Virginia and Chandler Weith; and in-laws, Margaret Tiel and James Sullivan.

A celebration of Janeen’s life will be held in Indiana at a later date.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Lyle “Bill” Beese

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Lyle “Bill” Beese, passed away at age 70. Bill was born on Aug. 23, 1950, to Lyle and Lucy. As a single man, he was devoted to his dogs, Chance, and then Norm.

He was passionate about his Harley Davidson motorcycles, making the ride to Sturgis several times. As a founding member of the Valley Beach & Tennis Club motorcycle group, he had many memorable rides and ever-lasting memories. He was known for his sense of humor and quick wit. How many guys would take their dog to see Santa?

Bill was proceeded in death by his father, Lyle, and mother, Lucy. He is survived by his brother, Larry, and sisters, Linda and Sandi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Anne Catholic Parish, 700 W. Bridge St., Wausau, WI. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for his family at helke.com

John J. Bydynkowsk

ohn James Bydynkowski, 81, passed away on March 19, 2021 at his home in Hatley Wisconsin.

John was born on April 17, 1939 in Milwaukee Wisconsin to John and Gertrude (Hojnacki) Bydynkowski.

He married the love of his life on November 7, 1964 at St Hedwigs on N. Humboldt Ave in Milwaukee to wife Judith Clara Davidowski.

John is survived by his wife Judith of 56 years. Together they have four children, beloved daughter Julie (Jerome) Dieck, three loving sons Jeff (Tammy) Bydynkowski, Jerry (Pam) Bydynkowski, Joey (Shantel Powell) Bydynkowski, Granddaughter Brooke Bydynkowski two Grandsons Joshua, Brady Bydynkowski and one great granddaughter Riley Bydynkowski, and one brother Wayne (Carol) Bydynkowski and nephews Wayne and Bobby Bydynkowski.

John was raised in Milwaukee and where he met Judith. John served in the United States Army. He retired as a Milwaukee Deputy Sheriff. He was very driven and meticulous. Spending countless hours in the garage there was nothing he would not paint and perfect. He devoted much of his time and energy into photography and collecting stamps. He was an enthusiast of the EAA. Always enjoyed being outdoors landscaping. John took many trips with his family back to Milwaukee over the years reminiscing at the lakefront or eating at Real Chili. Papa John also known as Frankito had an infectious laugh and comical sense of humor. John was always composed, confident and clever. Being naturally social and fun-loving everyone was drawn to him. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Services will be held at St. Florian Catholic Church in Hatley, WI on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Father Greg Bohren will be officiating. Burial will follow Mass in the church cemetery with full Military Honors. Luncheon will be served in the church basement following burial.

Father Greg Bohren will be live streaming Mass through the churches Facebook page. You are asked to follow social distancing and facemasks are required in church.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Frank W. Bichler

Frank W. Bichler, 64, of Stetsonville passed away peacefully under the care of Aspirus Hospice House on Saturday, March 20, 2021. A memorial celebration of his life, as well as burial of his cremated remains will take place at St. Mary’s cemetery in Port Washington, Wisconsin this summer.

Frank was born on July 4, 1956 to Joseph and Delores (Binsfeld) Bichler. He was a graduate of Port Washington High School. He married Nancy Bischoff on September 19, 1981.

Frank was a member of the Boy Scouts and attained the Eagle rank in his youth. In his later years he was a Scout leader and Assistant Scout Master for the Medford and Stetsonville troops. While with the organization, he received the Vigil honor, the Silver Beaver award, and the OA Founder’s award. His community involvement included being a t-ball coach, and serving as president to both the Stetsonville Lions and Medford Curling Clubs.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. On weekends he could be found watching football, NASCAR, or making homemade wine. Frank could be very “frank” and wasn’t afraid to stand up for what he believed in. He had a great sense of humor, liked joking around and making people laugh.

John Buzza

John was born on June 4, 1945, in Milwaukee where he attended Marquette University High School, Marquette University, and Marquette University Law School. He met his future wife, Mari, in high school, and they married in 1968.

Upon graduation from law school, John and Mari moved to Stevens Point where he began his over fifty-year legal practice finishing his legal career with the law firm of Buzza, Dreier & Johnson LLC.

John and Mari enjoyed their life together traveling to the north woods, kayaking, hiking, and spending quiet time at home playing cribbage. John’s hobbies of photography and woodworking were added joys for him. Spending time with his daughter Lynn, son-in-law Jonathan, and granddaughter Audrey was always a joyous occasion no matter what they were doing – relaxing, hiking, and enjoying meals together. Audrey was a shining light in his life and their adventures together were a joy for him. Trips to various cabins up north were treasured, especially time by the lake.

John enjoyed fishing with friends and he was active in the community throughout his years. John enjoyed volunteering in many organizations as a board member or committee member including the UWSP Foundation, the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin, Pacelli High School Educational Foundation, the Portage County Commission on Aging, the Green Circle, the Friends of Schmeeckle Reserve, the Central Wisconsin Area Community Theater, the Portage County Economic Development Corporation, the Portage County Business Council, and the Advisory Board for Investors Community Bank.

John is survived by his wife, Mari, and his beloved daughter Lynn, her husband Jonathan, and his cherished granddaughter Audrey. He is also survived by his niece Susan and her daughters, Natalie and Elise, by his nephew Rob and his wife Susan and their children Samantha, Will, and Julia, and by his brother-in-law John Scott.

John’s caring and patient manner and his friendship will be missed by many. He led a good life. His family hopes that each of you hold on to a memory and celebrate his life in your own way, in your own time. Next time you walk in the woods or gather with family think of John and how he has touched your life.



Mari and family would like to thank the caring staff at St. Michael’s Hospital, Ascension Health, and Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.



In accordance with John’s wishes, a private family and friends memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s name may be given to the Green Circle Fund at the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin, Green Circle Endowment Fund (fcsuite.com) and the Friends of Schmeeckle Reserve Foundation at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, Join/Donate to the Friends – Schmeeckle Reserve | UWSP .

Dennis G. Weiss

Dennis G. Weiss, 76 of Phlox, died on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Dennis was born on April 26, 1944, in Milwaukee, the son of Roy and Orena (Hossmann) Weiss.

Dennis most recently worked at North Star Casino as a security guard.

In his free time he showed dogs and enjoyed snowshoeing and photography. Dennis loved traveling, especially going to the UP in the fall. Most importantly, he will always be remembered for his great sense of humor.

Dennis is survived by his special friends, Diane Heim, Rick (Diane) Reed, Sue Walters and her late husband, Wayne, and Melvin “Toad” Kazik Jr.

Services are pending at this time.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Elmyra M. Kriegel

Elmyra M. Kriegel, 88 of Antigo, died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Rosemary Manor, Mattoon.

Elmyra was born on April 13, 1932 in Mole Lake, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Bembenek) Hoffman.

On October 18, 1952, Elmyra was united in marriage to Harold Kriegel at St. John Lutheran Church, Mattoon. He preceded her in death on August 17, 2020.

Elmyra was a hard worker and always kept busy. She farmed with her husband, worked at Weinbrenner’s Shoe Factory of Antigo and dug potatoes. She also worked in an apple orchard, worked for Teal’s Foliage and most recently, was employed at the Mattoon Veneer Mill, until her retirement.

Elmyra was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mattoon and it’s Ladies Aid where she enjoyed quilting. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers and watching the birds and deer in her back yard.

Family was very important to Elmyra and she loved family get-to-gether’s.

Elmyra is survived by her children, Kim (Laurie) Kriegel of Danbury and Sheila (David) Manney of Antigo and four grandchildren, Sam and Matthew Manney, Nolan (Sarah) Kriegel and Mason Kriegel.

Elmyra was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a daughter, Shirley, who passed away on March 5, 2021.

She was the last living sibling of the Hoffman family which included, Pauline Hoffman, Barney Hoffman, Stella Hoffman, Josephine Spencer, Henry Hoffman, Lawrence Hoffman and Ray Hoffman.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mattoon. Rev. Dean Bertsch will preside.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, town of Hutchins. Visitation will be on Monday from 4PM to 7PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood and again on Tuesday from 9:30AM until the time of services at the church.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

