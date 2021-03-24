Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Tanner and Samantha McBride announce the birth of their son Korbyn Alan, born at 7:51 p.m. March 19, 2021. Korbyn weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Dylan and Kayle Waldner announce the birth of their daughter Lula Love, born at 12:21 p.m. March 17, 2021. Lula weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Cody and Shanna Thorson announce the birth of their son Tucker James, born at 9:14 a.m. March 16, 2021. Tucker weighed 9 pounds.

Aaron and Michelle Van Krey announce the birth of their daughter Eleanor Irene, born at 5:43 a.m. March 17, 2021. Eleanor weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Ryan Nowikowski and Michelle Moutry announce the birth of their son Jaxon Marquis, born at 10:22 p.m. March 13, 2021. Jaxon weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Ryan and Chelsea King announce the birth of their son Kolton Jon, born at 3:18 a.m. March 13, 2021. Kolton weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

