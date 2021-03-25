By Shereen Siewert

UPDATED: Police are searching for two suspects after an early morning pursuit involving three vehicles in Merrill.

At about 1 a.m., a Lincoln County deputy discovered three suspicious vehicles at a storage unit north of Merrill, according to a news release. When the deputy attempted to make contact, the drivers of all three vehicles fled, according to the release.

Additional deputies responded. Two pursuits ended in Merrill, when the drivers fled on foot from their vehicles, police said. A 38-year-old Merrill man was located and arrested on preliminary charges of fleeing an officer, bail jumping and a probation hold. Two vehicles were held as evidence with two suspects remaining at large.

A third vehicle was located in a rural area north of Merrill. That vehicle has been seized.

The investigation remains active at this time and no additional details, including the names of any of the suspects, have been released.

See our original story below.

One person is being sought in connection with a chase overnight that began near a Merrill north side storage facility and ended on Fifth Street, officials confirmed Thursday.

Few details are being released about the chase, which involved multiple vehicles and suspects. At least one person is in custody as of Thursday morning, police said.

Police have not said what prompted the chase and have not provided any information about the vehicle or suspect being sought.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials generally release information only once per week about incidents in their jurisdiction. Wausau Pilot & Review is working to gather additional information about the chase and will update this story as details are released.

